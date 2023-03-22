4 music events to catch in D.C. this week

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chiiild Canadian Yonatan Ayal, also known as Chiiild (pronounced “child”), is a multi-instrumental artist making neo-soul and R&B music that also feels indie. His 2023 album, “Better Luck in the Next Life,” builds on the experimentation of Chiiild’s last project, but there’s less wallowing in the low moments. The music is still moody, and there’s a lingering darkness that threads through all the tracks. But on this one, more light peeks through and sometimes even shines. On the optimistic “Bon Voyage,” Ayal sings about embarking on a new journey with someone. “Meet me on the mountain in a daydream, everyone out here on the same thing,” he sings on a calm beat, his voice eventually echoing as if he’s really on a mountaintop. The featured artists on this project — including Lucky Daye and Charlotte Cardin — are seamless fits. On no other song is this more true than “Hell and High Water” featuring Alina Baraz, another artist who blurs the lines between genres. The track’s electronica undertones feel like they’re lifting both their beautifully toned voices to the surface of a turbulent river. “Hope they find me and talk about how / I went through hell and high water just to feel alive,” Ayal sings from a grim, post-breakup world. March 24 at 10:30 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW. www.unionstage.com. $20-$40.

Wiki

On Wiki’s 2021 album “Half God,” the rapper’s hometown of New York City is front and center. A mainstay of the New York rap scene, Wiki — whose real name is Patrick Morales — was a member of the underground hip-hop group Ratking in the 2010s. But this project isn’t just about bragging about where you’re from. Instead, it’s about being a witness to your home changing for the benefit of others. On “Roof,” Wiki looks down on his city from above. He considers how the people who look like ants from his vantage point relate to the blocks they’re walking on, often coming to pessimistic conclusions. “Some see it solely for the taking / See the only course to take and make it better ’fore I’m gone and wasted,” Wiki raps as flames subtly crackle alongside a guitar loop. On “The Business,” he comes down even harder on the city’s transplants. “Almost feels like global warming, are we out of time?/ Almost feel like blowing up this whole s--- out of spite,” he says about feeling like it’s too late to save his city. Wiki’s anger simmers on this one, the softer drums letting his delivery cut through like a knife. But perhaps the most stinging line is about what he sees as the gentrifier’s hypocrisy. He asks, “After all the schooling you did, don’t know what community is?” March 28 at 9 p.m. at Comet Ping Pong, 5037 Connecticut Ave. NW. cometpingpong.com. $20.

Combo Chimbita

The quartet Combo Chimbita doesn’t do small. This Spanish-language band is made up of Colombian Americans from New York City. Their songs are no longer than average, but many of them feel like mini epic journeys led by lead singer Carolina Oliveros’s emotionally gripping voice. This rock and psychedelic band with roots firmly planted in cumbia insists on taking up as much sonic space as possible. The band’s third album, “IRE,” was released in 2022, and the explosive and joyful energy of its previous projects is back and better. Times have changed, and after a pandemic brought injustices everywhere to the surface, Combo Chimbita knows its music is even more necessary. On the standout “Mujer Jaguar,” Oliveros is crying out — it’s almost singing by wailing — while fiery drums come in and out to assist. Oliveros’s voice sounds sad yet strong and determined. Her chanting is coming from pain but not floundering in it; instead it turns that pain into hope for listeners. March 28 at 8 p.m. at DC9, 1940 Ninth St. NW. dc9.club. $20-$22.

Live! At the Library: ‘The Olivia Records Story’ at the Library of Congress

The women-run record company Olivia Records turns 50 this year. The record company was founded in 1973 and was owned and run by lesbians. It began in Washington, D.C., but has mostly operated from California. Historian and Olivia Records expert Bonnie Morris will be interviewing veterans of this historic institution, born of second-wave feminism, at the Library of Congress to mark its 50th anniversary. Morris wrote in Smithsonian Magazine about how five women, Ginny Berson, Meg Christian, Judy Dlugacz, Kate Winter and Jennifer Woodul, formed the first and longest-lasting woman-owned recording company in the United States’ history. The company is known for its releases like Cris Williamson’s “The Changer and the Changed” (1975), which quickly became a soundtrack to the active feminist movement at the time with its songs celebrating womanhood. On “Sweet Woman,” Williamson sings on the chorus, “Till I hold you and you’ll be mine / Sweet woman, risin’ so fine,” as serene strings fill the air around her voice. March 30 at 7 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson Building, 10 First St. SE. loc.gov. Free.

