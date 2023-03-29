Rapper Kelow LaTesha’s sound evolves, along with the DMV music scene

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Kelow LaTesha casually boasted, “I’m livin’ real healthy and thinkin’ bigger” on “Targets,” the lyric felt like a mission statement. The rapper, who was born and raised in Prince George’s County, seems to be constantly in pursuit of health, wealth and wisdom, a drive that defines last year’s “Turbo” EP.

While the EP’s title suggests supercharged speed, it’s actually short for “turbulence,” continuing the aeronautical theme of LaTesha’s “TSA” album. She says “TSA” was about getting the bag without letting anyone prevent smooth passage, a theme “Turbo” builds on: She won’t let turbulence or other shaky situations get in her way, either. And despite being recorded during the height of the pandemic, the EP isn’t just a response to that particularly hemmed-in time period.

“Life challenges are going to come, and you got to face them — they make you better each way, no matter what,” she explains. “The pandemic was one thing, but everybody’s still going through different types of stuff — turmoil, trials and tribulations.”

“Turbo” is a lean-and-mean showcase for the rapper, who has a gift for tweaking her elastic flow for whatever her percolating beats require, whether that’s a singsong melody, pinched syllables or breathy bars. It’s also the latest expression of a talent whose style — from her ever-changing hair color to her eye for fashion to lyrical references to kids’ favorites like “Pokémon” and “The Powerpuff Girls” — has always been unabashedly her own, long before off-kilter became de rigueur in rap.

“I’m very proud [of myself], but I’m also learning to not be complacent. I’m ever evolving and changing and growing,” she says. “I’m not the same person I was a few months ago, honestly.”

Not being complacent has helped LaTesha make a mark in an equally evolving DMV music scene. Back in 2017, she rapped a prayer for “the DMV to reign for many moons” on a song by collaborator GoldLink. In the years since, she’s seen the area embrace different types of artists, from R&B crooner Brent Faiyaz to Afrobeats-inspired rapper YungManny.

“I’m excited to see all the other doors we’re going to knock down and overcome,” she says.

As the scene changes, so does her personal perspective. LaTesha continues to reflect on mistakes she’s made or things she’s outgrown, getting familiar with new facets of her personality — even if they seem scary at first. And she’s grateful that she can chart her personal evolution through music, a freedom of expression that not everyone has.

“What I’m striving to be every day is free” of the strictures of society, capitalism and social media, she explains. “I’m always just striving to be close to God, feel love and be free in this world.”

