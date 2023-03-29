Collaborations up the ante on Sleaford Mods’ haunting new album

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Since 2012, Sleaford Mods have been the duo of singer-lyricist Jason Williamson and synthesist-composer Andrew Fearn. But the Nottingham “punk-hop” group’s new album, “UK Grim,” includes several other voices. Featured are guest appearances by Florence Shaw, the vocalist for Dry Cleaning, and Perry Farrell, formerly of Jane’s Addiction and Porno for Pyros. There’s also a ghostly figure, sometimes invoked by Williamson, who happens to be called Jason.

“It occurred to me over the last year or so, post-pandemic, that the effects of being isolated led me to be very introspective,” explained Williamson via a Zoom call from Britain. “Because of that, there would be this internal conversation. I think some of these ideas came out on the new record.”

So Williamson addresses this other Jason in such wordy, impressionistic protest songs as “D.I.Why” and “Force 10 From Navarone.” The latter features Shaw, who matches the famously profane Williamson vulgarity for vulgarity in her alternating verses. “Florence wrote her own words,” noted Williamson. “Originally, I wanted her to sing the choruses that I’d already written. But she suggested that she just do verses. Which worked, in the end.”

Advertisement

Williamson and Fearn became friends with the members of Dry Cleaning when the London quartet opened for the Mods on their 2021 U.K. tour. But they had no previous connection to Farrell, who, with guitarist Dave Navarro, joins the twosome on “So Trendy.”

“Perry Farrell got in touch with us in 2021 and asked if we’d like to write a song together,” Williamson recalled. “It took us by surprise, really. But we said yes straight away.”

The Mods were recently involved in one other notable collaboration, not included on “UK Grim.” Veteran electronic duo Orbital enlisted Williamson and Fearn for “Dirty Rat,” a propulsive track featured on Orbital’s new album, “Optical Delusion.” The song showcases two Williamson trademarks: talk-sung vocals and biting commentary on Brexit-era Britain. “You voted for ’em, look at you!” the vocalist chides.

Advertisement

Orbital did a remix of “I Don’t Rate You” from the Mods’ 2021 “Spare Ribs,” an album that reached the top five on the U.K. charts. So the Mods were amenable when the group approached them for a full partnership. “Andrew put down a bass line. I had some rough lyrics,” Williamson said. “We sent that to them, and they sent it back with what they put on top of that bass. I was really impressed by the results. It hearkens back to the golden age of electronic dance music.”

Electronica is essential to the Mods’ sampler-and-drum-machine sound, which on “UK Grim” is only occasionally supplemented by piano or guitar. But when asked about his early influences, Williamson lists the Wu-Tang Clan and British alternative rap act the Streets, as well as the Sex Pistols and the Jam. The last were initially known as revivalists of Mod, the youth movement that gave Williamson’s duo half of its name.

“The Mods were creative, and really special,” he said of the fashion-conscious subculture that peaked in the decade before his 1970 birth. “I guess I’m a Mod, you know.”

Advertisement

The other part of the name comes from Sleaford, a small city in Britain’s East Midlands. It’s between Grantham, where Williamson grew up, and Nottingham, where he and Fearn live and operate their studio.

Williamson said he stays in Nottingham principally to provide continuity for his two school-age children. “It doesn’t really matter where you live these days,” he noted. “I can get to London in an hour. I can be in Berlin in three hours.”

Yet residing in Nottingham fits the Mods’ working-class image and underscores Williamson’s antagonism to the upper-crust inhabitants of London and its environs. As he growls in “UK Grim’s” title song, “In England, nobody can hear you scream.”

The track “just personifies the sense of powerlessness that you encounter in this country,” Williamson said. “There’s a sense of hopelessness. And all these things seem to tie in whenever we approach a new record. We don’t seem to be able to throw that off.”

April 5 at 7 p.m. (doors open) at 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com. $25.

GiftOutline Gift Article