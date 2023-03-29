4 concerts to catch in D.C. over the next several days

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Young Nudy The cover of Young Nudy’s “Gumbo” looks like what might happen if an AI art generator were asked to illustrate an unsettling feast: The uncanny valley tableau includes pancakes and okra, a McChicken sandwich, an MRE military ration and a neon green snake. On “Gumbo,” these items are track titles, while the snake is Nudy himself, a menacing presence that slithers through the proceedings. With an effortless flow and singsong style reminiscent of Gucci Mane at his peak, the East Atlanta rapper croaks melodic bars about the peril and pleasure of the street life over hypnotic beats that smash video game synthesizers into 808 bass. Bon appétit. March 31 at 8 p.m. at Fillmore Silver Spring, 8656 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring. fillmoresilverspring.com. $80.

R&B Experience

When Andre 3000 said that “the South got something to say” at the 1995 Source Awards, he was ostensibly talking about Southern rap, but in the ’90s, the region was already a hotbed for R&B. The R&B Experience attempts to recapture that pre-millennium magic by uniting half a dozen acts from that time and place, mostly Atlanta-born acts discovered and nurtured by the era’s hitmakers. On the bill: girl group Xscape, girl group survivor Tamar Braxton, bedroom-eyed guy groups 112 and Silk, alto-voiced “Angel of Mine” singer Monica, and soft-voiced Tevin Campbell, who at this point is perhaps best known for the better-than-it-needed-to-be “I 2 I” from “A Goofy Movie.” April 1 at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena, 601 F St. NW. capitalonearena.com. $75-$95.50.

Dugri

In 2017, rapper Joyner Lucas scored a viral hit and stoked plenty of online conversations with “I’m Not Racist,” a two-verse track that imagined a stereotype-filled dialogue between a White man and a Black man as a precursor to clearing the table and finding political consensus. Those conversations extended all the way to the Middle East, where Uriya Rosenman and Sameh Zakout repurposed the concept as “Let’s Talk Straight.” Adopting the name Dugri, slang for “straight talk,” the Israeli-Palestinian pair use the same cathartic explosion of stereotypes and misconceptions to move toward understanding in their homeland. April 1 at 8 p.m. at City-State Brewing, 705 Edgewood St. NE. citystatebrewing.com. $18.

Caroline

For Caroline, there is strength in numbers. The London-born eight-piece brings together strings, woodwinds, brass, percussion and collective vocals to craft sweeping compositions that invoke swells of emotion and overwhelm the senses. Drawing from a diverse but related mélange of influences that span Midwest emo, abstracted post-rock, minimalist classical composition and homespun folk, Caroline pairs lush instrumentation with simple lyrics. Couplets like “Desperately, I / complicate your life” and “Can I be happy / in this world?” serve as koans that help listeners strive for deeper understanding. April 5 at 7 p.m. at City-State Brewing, 705 Edgewood St. NE. citystatebrewing.com. $25.

