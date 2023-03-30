Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

At some faraway festival more than a few years ago, a music critic from New York told me he found himself routinely annoyed by concertgoers who sang along too loudly. Boohoo, my guy. Maybe stay home next time. But since then, I’ve grown to feel legitimately sorry for people who aren’t from D.C., where the singalongs can take you 10 miles higher than church. We live in a profoundly musical city, and whatever we might lack in music biz infrastructure is more than compensated for through deep communion.

And if there’s something distinctly, fundamentally, inexorably Washingtonian about the D.C.-born soul singer Ari Lennox, it must be connected to that. Sure, Lennox attended the Duke Ellington School of the Arts. Yes, she knows her Roberta Flack and her Amerie. But more than anything, Lennox knows how her city sings.

Inside the Howard Theatre on Wednesday night, the city was at top volume, pushing Lennox’s lean melodies through big smiles, helping to fill the room with whatever happiness sounds like. Clad in a tasseled one-piece seemingly made from a crushed disco ball, Lennox sounded quite literally at home, pacing the stage in gentle steps as her band served hard grooves, the timbre of her voice perforating the audience’s nonstop singalong like a photon beam. She never sang over the crowd. Only through.

The evening’s first big group-sing came during “POF,” the opening cut from Lennox’s second and most recent album, “Age/Sex/Location,” during which she made the precision of her phrasing feel extemporaneous, like conversation. “What’s that they’d say back in the day? ‘It’s plenty of fish in the sea?’” Lennox asked. “Will somebody explain what’s with these lame fish that be swimming to me?” Great line. And when an entire theater sings it, the sea gets bigger.

Lennox’s 2019 debut album, “Shea Butter Baby,” owes a little more to the ’90s neo-soul of Erykah Badu and D’Angelo than “Age/Sex/Location,” but onstage, those earlier songs felt like they belonged entirely to Lennox, plus everyone else lucky enough to be under this roof. The elated thump of “New Apartment” conjured that one-time-only joy of finally acquiring your own space to cherish, neglect, invite people over to and, later, kick them out of. “Up Late” was a slow-burner that kept itself from overheating by suggesting a mundane foreplay tactic: “We can fake watch the news.”

The crowd sang these playfully nuanced lyrics with big-time delight — because this wasn’t the final Ari Lennox show, was it? Back in December, Lennox tweeted that the “Age/Sex/Location” tour would be her last, and a four-night homecoming (two shows at the Fillmore Silver Spring, plus two more at the Howard, including this closing gig), seemed to be signaling something. But the 32-year-old didn’t mention any kind of road retirement from up onstage Wednesday, and the tour has actually been extended into Europe in the weeks ahead.

So when Lennox finally said good night to the other thousand-plus singers in the room, it wasn’t a farewell. It was a two-word description of what had just gone down.

