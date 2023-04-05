4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area this week

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Sun Ra Arkestra Formed in the 1950s, the Sun Ra Arkestra has been on the forefront of experimental jazz ever since. The group was put together by otherworldly musician and leader Sun Ra. It wasn’t just his alien-like aesthetics (he used to say he was from Saturn) that made Sun Ra otherworldly, but his boundless talents and limitless perspective of music, too. After he died in 1993, the Sun Ra Arkestra’s saxophonist Marshall Allen took on the role of band leader. Allen will be 99 in May, but he and the band remain bustling with energy, exuding an undeniably cheerful spirit. In October, the band released “Living Sky,” another ethereal addition to its never-ending musical exploration. On “Day of the Living Sky,” hypnotic plucking of a harplike instrument, a scattered flute and an anchoring drumbeat transport listeners to a celestial jungle. The song “Firefly” starts off a little slower, a swoon-worthy saxophone partnered with a dainty piano and even daintier triangle. Halfway through this almost 10-minute song, brighter horns, more abrasive percussion and feverish strings enter and lead Sun Ra Arkestra listeners to where they are used to being: a vivid and immersive otherworld. April 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Birchmere, 3701 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria. birchmere.com. $35.

Vérité

Singer-songwriter Vérité walks listeners through the pieces of a shattered relationship on “Love You Forever.” Released in February, this is the third album for Vérité, whose real name is Kelsey Byrne. Like her previous projects, this one takes her vulnerability and turns it into indie-pop magic as she cracks open a breakup and deals with everything it left behind. On the album’s opener, “Are We Done Yet?,” Byrne is asking a question even though she already knows its answer. The song starts with a slow and sweet piano and cutting lyrics like, “I know I shouldn’t have to choose / Blood on my hands, blood on my shoes.” Bold and booming percussion enters and the piano fades into the background as the song crescendos, Byrne repeating the titular question. She opens “A Lucid Dream” with the lyrics, “You look prettier in this light / I prefer you in the background of an empty sky.” A sinister-sounding bass then leads you to a soaring chorus. Byrne belts with an electric guitar as she comes to terms with fondly reflecting on, but not succumbing to, rose-colored memories. April 8 at 10:30 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW. unionstage.com. $22.

Duster

Slowcore is the band Duster’s game. Its slow tempos may feel dreamlike, but they’re far from sleepy; the indie rock group’s sound is robust. The band lives in the dark and gets its power from the feelings and thoughts that live there, too. Originally formed before the turn of the century, Duster went on hiatus in 2001 and didn’t reunite until 2018. “Together” is the second album of its post-hiatus era. The track “Time Glitch” is a perfect example of what this band does best. Duster is contemplating time and the past here — how fast the years go by, how to process so many memories. The drums are close and steady, like they’re leading listeners on a march through the past. The guitar strums, like the memories recalled, feel farther away. Analog-sounding synths come in at the end of the song as they repeatedly sing, “What’s left behind?” — concluding with a question the song was asking the entire time. April 11 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open) at the Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. blackcatdc.com. Sold out.

Coco & Clair Clair

Taylor Nave and Claire Toothill are pop duo Coco & Clair Clair. These two friends from Atlanta are It Girls in every sense of the word. Their music and lyrics exude that X-Factor confidence, and no opportunity to hype each other up is missed. Their audience has been immediately responsive to this charisma — one of their first songs, “Pretty,” was released in 2017 and became a viral hit. Since then, the duo have doubled down on that cheeky sense of humor and effervescent pop production that so many loved about “Pretty.” After a series of EPs and singles, Coco & Clair Clair released their debut album, “Sexy,” in November. On “Pop 1,” Coco raps in a singsong voice, “He say he wanna date me / I say that’s not my thing,” on a bouncy beat before Clair Clair’s whispery vocals come in. That attitude toward a crush, date or boy is pretty consistent throughout this duo’s project; no one takes their spot as the center of the story. The album’s first song, “Cherub,” features a tranquil flute atop their classically frenetic beat. “Haters can’t decide if they’re mad or wanna be me / Either way, I don’t care,” Coco raps. Coco & Clair Clair are too cool to care. April 12 at 8 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW. unionstage.com. Sold out.

