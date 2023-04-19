4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Motel Saint Motel has always had a flair for the dramatic; perhaps it’s unsurprising, then, that the Los Angeles-based foursome met in film school. Since its 2014 release of “My Type” — the saxophone-driven pop bop featured on television ranging from “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to the pilot of “Ms. Marvel” with the ear-catching line “You’re just my type / You’ve got a pulse and you are breathing” — the group’s theatrics in live performances and music videos have had a glamorous feel. Its most recent release, “The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack,” is no exception. Rich in blaring horns, crooning vocals and shimmery surf-synth, each track feels like the montage song under a Hollywood Boulevard driving scene. Saint Motel’s current tour is, of course, called “The Awards Show.” April 26 at 7 p.m. (doors open) at 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com. Sold out.

M83

It may have just recently seen viral TikTok fame for its song “Wait,” but this French synth-pop group has been churning out ambient, dreamlike tracks for over 20 years. Nine albums later, “Fantasy,” released last month, delivers an otherworldly feel unsurprising for a band that takes its name from Messier 83 spiral galaxies. The lyrics are sparse, as in the group’s other works, but that doesn’t mean M83 doesn’t have much to say. Take the track “Us and the Rest,” which is almost an indictment of our modern age in how heavily it yearns for another place and time. “Hello, freak! / Can you see the sky ladder / By the limbo cafe / Leading to the green ray? / Sometimes it fades,” the barely audible sci-fi-themed lyrics hang under heavy reverb. So what if that other place is in a different galaxy? April 22 at 8 p.m. at the Anthem, 901 Wharf St. SW. theanthemdc.com. $45-$75.

Tenille Townes

Canadian country singer Tenille Townes is a traveler. Her stage surname comes from Township Road 722 in Alberta, the street she grew up on and that served as the starting point for her career in 2009. She’s been on the move since, her discography traveling a broad landscape from country to folk, political to sentimental. No work embodies this more literally than her EP “Train Track Worktapes,” set for release April 21 and written and recorded on a 15-day train tour that included 65 shows in southern Canada. The hum of the caboose is persistent on the five tracks, which include the rattle of resourceful equipment: A suitcase is used as a kick drum, tin foil and paper bowls substitute for a shaker, teacups emulate a triangle. But “Wheels,” the EP’s closer, explores cross-country movement not as a quirky adventure, but as a dire need. You can hear the doubt through Townes’s assured, haunting vocals when she sings, “The only house is sinking sand / So I’ve got to run, always on the run.” April 27 at 8 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW. unionstage.com. $17.

Long Beard

To fully understand “Means to Me,” the second album by Long Beard (Leslie Bear), close your eyes and think of a suburban hometown. Maybe it’s winter, when harmonies feel more tense and rhythms drag in syrupy slow motion. Adolescent doubt blends with wistful memories of first kisses outside a CVS and rooftop conversations. That’s the scene Long Beard directs with her 10-track sophomore release. In “Snow Globe,” her glowing voice lilts over nostalgic guitar riffs: “The last time I was driven away / Looking back at you, baby / Aren’t you better off without me rooted in your town?” Maybe her album is less of a homecoming and more of an unguarded study on what it means to grow up and move out. April 24 at 8 p.m. at DC9, 1940 Ninth St. NW. dc9.club. $15.

