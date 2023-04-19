For singer-songwriter Lizzy McAlpine, authenticity is everything

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lizzy McAlpine has convinced more kids to run than a FitnessGram PACER test ever could. Not on purpose, of course. Her song “Ceilings,” a melancholic tale of lost love, inspired hordes of TikTok users to don dresses and dramatically run to her lyrics. McAlpine’s words evoke such emotion that it has to be expressed.

“I try to write about experiences that I have that I’m definitely not alone in having,” McAlpine said on a Zoom call from her Los Angeles home. And she knows that while her emotions are universal, her ability to turn them into soul-stirring ballads is not. “That’s what I try to do in my music, verbalize the stuff that not everyone can.”

Her alternative-folk-inspired music found a dedicated audience that feels connected to her stories. Though McAlpine says she doesn’t try to deliver relatable content, heart-wrenching lyrics like “And the funny thing is, I would’ve married you / If you’d have stuck around / I feel more free than I have in years / Six feet in the ground” from “Doomsday” provide fans an outlet for pent-up emotions.

Advertisement

McAlpine writes mostly alone. She sits down, she says, and “word vomits” her experiences, chronicling whatever comes to mind and ironing it out later. During dry spells, she asks herself, “How the heck did I ever write a song?,” but her persistence pays off in the end.

The pandemic was a time of momentous growth for McAlpine, who believes her dedication to writing during lockdown accelerated her career.

“It just forced me, honestly, to write more. I think without that, I would have probably not grown as much or gotten to where I am now as a musician [in terms of] finding my sound,” she says. Much of the 2022 album “Five Seconds Flat” was crafted during this time.

Now, McAlpine is working on her third studio album, a project she hopes will be a more raw reflection. Mistakes in the recording studio may end up on the final cut. “I just want it to feel more real,” she says.

Advertisement

Fans who attend her upcoming concerts are likely to get a preview of what’s to come. McAlpine is planning to test out new material, as well as a new set design and lighting and a revamped set list. “I always want to be leveling up with each tour,” she says. “I don’t want to give an audience the same thing that I gave them the last time.”

7 p.m. (doors open) April 27 and 6 p.m. (doors open) April 28 at 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. Sold out.

GiftOutline Gift Article