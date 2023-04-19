Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — A nearly sold-out Carnegie Hall played host to the National Symphony Orchestra on Tuesday night — a crowd I’d assumed was packed in to see the featured soloist, Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov. But the sustained energy in the hall — as well as the buzz at the bar during intermission — confirmed a heartening discovery: NYC hearts the NSO.

Tuesday’s program marked the 59th appearance of the National Symphony Orchestra at Carnegie Hall since its debut in February 1941 under music director Hans Kindle. (It would have been 60 but for the pandemic.) Since then, all seven music directors of the NSO have conducted the orchestra at Carnegie — with Gianandrea Noseda making his second appearance on the podium.

The NSO performed the same program it presented in Washington on Thursday and Saturday nights: George Walker’s “Sinfonia No. 4, ‘Strands,’” Prokofiev’s “Piano Concerto No. 2,” performed by Trifonov, and Stravinsky’s trusty “L’Oiseau de feu” — better known around these parts as “The Firebird.”

If you’re new to Walker, as too many of us are, “Strands” is one of the most concentrated and potent of the five Sinfonias he composed. Its title refers to a pair of spirituals — “There is a Balm in Gilead” and “Roll, Jordan, Roll” — whose melodies are woven into the texture of the music and transformed into an unrelenting 10-minute ride.

The NSO was one of four orchestras who commissioned Walker to compose “Strands,” which premiered in 2012, as Walker turned 90. (He died in 2018.) The orchestra also released a brilliant recording of the piece last July and performed it in January 2022 as part of its Beethoven and American Masters festival.

This back-of-hand familiarity was apparent on Tuesday, the “Sinfonia” cohering more cleanly that I’d experienced it at the Kennedy Center (where the hall’s acoustics gave Walker’s nuances a raw deal). Noseda extracted rich color from its catastrophic blasts of horns and climbing strings, and ably guided the orchestra through its constantly shifting terrain — a stretch of long, luminous calm; a furtively plodding passage flecked with percussive punctuation; the mounting cataclysm of its close.

Walker’s work has become a unique lens through which to hear Noseda’s NSO — each Sinfonia a test of the orchestra’s agility and sensitivity. When the NSO resumes its Beethoven and American Masters festival in May, it will take on “Sinfonia No. 5, ‘Visions’” (May 12 and 13), “Sinfonia No. 2” (May 24 and 25) and “Sinfonia No. 3” (June 1-3).

If there was a primary takeaway from the Grammy-winning Trifonov’s attack of Prokofiev’s second piano concerto — beyond the determination that the Russian pianist is among the finest interpreters of Stravinsky’s stance astride the Romantic and the modern — it’s that Carnegie Hall transforms the sound of this orchestra. Or, perhaps more accurately, it allows it. The gripes I sometimes voice about the Kennedy Center’s unforgiving acoustics were vaporized at Carnegie, a room that embraces and amplifies Noseda’s array of orchestral colors.

I’ve seen Trifonov perform with the NSO twice before (he last joined the NSO in September 2022 to play Rachmaninoff’s “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini” for its season-opening gala), but I’ve never heard him so perfectly situated within the orchestra’s sound.

This was apparent from the get-go, as the orchestra rose around Trifonov’s elegant playing in the opening “Andantino — Allegretto.” He brought gripping drama to its formidable first cadenza — and while many pianist’s accounts leave you marveling at its difficulty, Trifonov’s take was characterized by effervescence and ease.

Ditto the scherzo — a sprint of 16th notes that he articulated with brilliance and clarity. The foreboding entrance into the Intermezzo gave way to spindly figures scooped from the piano by Trifonov before he led the orchestra to a bristling climax. He made easy work of the Finale’s leaping tempos (the movement is marked allegro tempestoso) and frenetic melodic search, and he brought the concerto to a bracing finish met with a collective gasp from the audience.

Away from the keyboard, Trifonov is aggressively unassuming, offering a few humble half-bows and a wave against the audience’s ongoing roar of approval. He relented with a single brief and charming encore: the Gavotte from Prokofiev’s “Cinderella,” which he coyly typed out like an inside joke between him and the piano.

If Stravinsky’s “The Firebird” was the proverbial hit single of the evening, Noseda and Co. offered a treatment that foregrounded easily elided details and pushed its painterly scenes to extremes. Stravinsky was just 27 in 1910, when he composed “The Firebird” for Sergei Diaghilev’s Ballet Russes.

And as its fairy-tale-inspired plot moves through one restlessly inventive movement to the next, traces of the Stravinsky-to-come are abundant — especially the movement depicting the death of the folkloric antagonist Kashchei — a deathly opening plummet resolving into a vast expanse of vanishing strings that had me holding my breath.

More than anything, this “Firebird” felt like a showcase of principal NSO players. There was glorious interplay throughout between oboist Nicholas Stovall, bassoonist Sue Heineman and flutist Aaron Goldman. Abel Pereira’s horn work was also a highlight, clean, assertive, smooth and golden. Percussionist Eric Shin’s xylophone was a special treat, as was Jauvon Gilliam’s tension-building timpani.

If the rapturous audience reception was any indication, rumors of the NSO’s rise among American orchestras have not been overstated. The orchestra feels fully charged and road-ready for its fast approaching first European tour under Noseda next February. But more importantly, the NSO has never seemed more settled into itself, never sounded more sound.

