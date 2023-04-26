4 concerts to catch in D.C. over the next several days

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

Project Glow When residents of Southeast Washington hear explosive, booming noises this weekend, it won’t be the demolition of RFK Stadium, but a music festival on its nearby Festival Grounds. From the minds of longtime D.C. promoter Club Glow, Project Glow returns for its second annual celebration of electronic dance and visual spectacle. The two-day bill is heavy on international DJs who spin and select the fist-pumpiest flavors of EDM, from veterans Tiesto and Benny Benassi to festival favorites Gorgon City, Kygo, Madeon and Zeds Dead. A handful of back-to-back sets pit new school versus old school, like the pairing of upstart Dom Dolla with “Percolator” producer Green Velvet. April 29-30 at 1 p.m. at RFK Festival Grounds, 2400 East Capitol St. SE. projectglowfest.com. $100-$265.

100 Gecs

The new album from 100 Gecs, “10,000 Gecs,” kicks off with sound effects — the iconic THX swell, a turntable rewind and gunshots — that suggest the proceedings will be as epic as the album’s exponential formulation. Dylan Brady and Laura Les don’t disappoint, pushing the synesthesia of their hyperpop sound to new extremes. Alongside a familiar mélange of elements — AutoTuned baby-talk crooning, the drum machine rhythms of trap, crunchy guitar riffs and rave-ready synthesizers — are nods to pop-punk, ska and nu-metal and the catchiest songs you’re likely to hear about Doritos, Fritos and a frog on the floor. May 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Anthem, 901 Wharf St. SW. theanthemdc.com. $45-$75.

Ministry

Ministry mastermind Al Jourgensen is a survivor. Now in his 60s but still favoring a head full of “Predator”-style dreadlocks and a face covered in piercings and tattoos, Jourgensen and his bandmates sound as punishing and abrasive as ever, despite more than 40 years in the music business and a host of personal and personnel issues. For the last two decades, Jourgensen has aimed the band’s caustic attack at conservative politicians, a political turn shared by tour mate Gary Numan, a synth-pop icon whose most recent albums have been high-concept affairs about the apocalyptic effects of environmental destruction. May 3 at 7 p.m. at the Fillmore Silver Spring, 8656 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring. fillmoresilverspring.com. $42-$59.

Yves Tumor

Ever since adopting the moniker Yves Tumor, Sean Bowie has been nearly impossible to pin down. The multi-instrumentalist first emerged as a collaborator of Mykki Blanco, joining the musician on a mission of disrupting the uniformity of mainstream Black American music. Since then, Yves Tumor has continued to experiment with sound and texture, from the hypnotic loops and uneasy ambiance of early releases to the emotionally charged psychedelia that has characterized albums put out by legendary electronic label Warp Records. This year’s audaciously titled “Praise a Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds)” paints a picture of an art-rock artist devouring influences and hungry for more. May 4 at 8 p.m. at Echostage, 2135 Queens Chapel Rd. NE. echostage.com. $37.

