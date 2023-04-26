Elizabeth Moen released her own album. The universe was ready for it.

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

The first song indie-folk singer Elizabeth Moen ever wrote poured out of her in about 20 minutes. Originally from Iowa, Moen taught herself to play guitar as a teenager and enjoyed singing covers until her friends encouraged her to give songwriting a try. “It was my senior year of college where I finally wrote that song, and it felt really natural,” she says about “Songbird.” Moen delightfully notes the coincidence of the track having the same name as the venue she’s playing in D.C., Songbyrd.

“Songbird” is about unrequited longing. It starts with the lyrics, “I wish I could swoop you into my wings / But I’m just a songbird outside your window.” Moen sings about wishing to be heard or understood, but that doesn’t always happen. “So I sit here and sing songs for you.” She elongates the last word, her entrancing voice lifted by a guitar’s soft strumming and even softer percussion.

As with so many independent artists, the pandemic forced Moen, now based in Chicago, to pause. She wrote most of her 2022 album “Wherever You Aren’t” before the pandemic and then sat on it. It was a body of work that gnawed at her, almost demanding to be set free to reach whoever wanted to listen. Eventually, she decided she had to release the record, even if it meant doing so independently.

“I need to just let go of these expectations I had and just put it out there. And I’m so glad I did,” Moen says. “The things that maybe I wanted for this record came from me finally just doing it myself.” Things like seeing her music being bought by listeners around the country, getting a booking agent who found her because of the album and going on this tour.

“I think a lot of the record is about overcoming a lot of, you know, fears and anxieties and really looking inward at what’s going on,” Moen says. Like “Clown Song,” one of the record’s saddest tracks, which is about pretending to be someone you aren’t, just to please someone else. She sings, “Only so many pins I can juggle / So many tales I can spin,” with a guitar’s slow and sad strumming, her bluesy voice extending one line, while coming to a whisper at the end of another. Like she’s trying to keep trying, but tired of the red-nose charade.

Moen is excited to revisit these songs in a different place. “Going back and playing them, I feel like it’s a way to honor that version of myself in that chapter,” she says. Moen will play unreleased, slightly more upbeat, music on this tour, too.

“I see a lot of [the record] as about realizations and the beginning of changes. And then hopefully the next one is about the act of changing,” Moen says.

7 p.m. April 30 at Songbyrd, 540 Penn St NE. songbyrddc.com. $15-$17.

