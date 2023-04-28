At 225, the President’s (and Sousa’s) Marine Band marches forth

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Perhaps it’s because we’re so accustomed to hearing the United States Marine Band in the context of official business, a blur of crimson trimmed in blue, pumping out some Sousa march at some serious ceremony — but we’ve got a bad habit of taking “The President’s Own” (as they are nicknamed) for granted, assigning its pomp entirely to circumstance.

This is perhaps the natural outcome of being the oldest professional music organization in the country — the band so integral to the musical landscape of the country that we barely notice it’s there, with all the stature and stealth of a mountain range.

But as it turns 225 this weekend with a celebratory concert on Sunday at Strathmore, the Marine Band deserves better, and “Aspire: ‘The President’s Own’ at 225” aims to deliver, offering both a survey of the band’s historic legacy and a snapshot of a commanding musical outfit with a surprisingly vanguard spirit.

A total of 135 musicians make up the United States Marine Band, and Sunday’s celebratory concert features the 65-piece Marine Chamber Orchestra — a band-within-a-band established in 1950 with the addition of full-time professional string players — and will be led by Marine Band music director Lt. Col. Jason Fettig.

Along with a trove of classic John Philip Sousa, it’s a program animated by a wide variety of American music. George Walker’s “Lyric for Strings” and Charles Ives’s second symphony will neighbor contemporary works by Jennifer Higdon (“Aspire,” from which the program takes its name) as well as a pair of world premieres: Jonathan Leshnoff will premiere his “Symphony for Winds” and composer Joel Puckett will debut “There Was a Child Went Forth,” based on the writings of Marine Band superfan Walt Whitman (who often reviewed performances for the Sunday Herald) and featuring tenor Nicholas Phan.

A suite of “American Songs” pays tribute to Copland, Bernstein and Gershwin. And lesser known craftsmen of American marches like Philip Phile and Francis Scala get an overdue salute.

Fettig, the band’s 28th music director, will also welcome three former Marine Band music directors to the stage on Sunday: Col. John R. Bourgeois (1979-1996), Col. Timothy W. Foley (1996-2004) and Col. Michael J. Colburn (2004-2014), a mentor-protege lineage that has extended directly into Fettig’s tenure. (Fettig served for 13 years as Colburn’s assistant.)

“There is this unbroken chain of influence and of tradition and of culture that we have passed along to each other,” Fettig says. “And I think you feel that and see that in the way the band has evolved over the last 40, 50 years.”

Fettig began his musical career studying clarinet and music education, fully intending to become a band director. When a chance came in 1997 to audition for the Marine Band, Fettig took it on a whim and was shocked to discover he’d made the cut.

He went on to conduct his first concert as assistant director in 2001, and became music director in 2014.

“When I was a younger man, when I got into the band, I was thrilled to be here,” Fettig says. “I thought it was the greatest thing on Earth to have this chance to conduct the Marine Band, and I did it rather fearlessly at the time. It was only a little later that I realized the mantle that I was in line to take on, and as the years have gone by, the weight of that responsibility has gotten heavier and heavier.”

Fettig, a spirited conductor and musician with a keen ear for contemporary work, makes this burden look like light work. This past season has seen the Marine Band take on classical works by Bach, Handel and Beethoven as well as contemporary fare by Philip Glass, Valerie Coleman and Reena Esmail. And yes, plenty of marches.

“We have such important duties to the country, sometimes that can be limiting to the repertoire we play and how actively we push the art forward.” Fettig says. “But over the years we’ve found a way in the Marine Band to do both of those things — to ensure that we are telling the stories of our service members and representing the Marine Corps in a proud way, but also celebrating the abilities of these musicians and the resource this organization represents to our arts community.”

The mandate and mission of the United States Marine Band is “to perform for the President of the United States and the Commandant of the Marine Corps.” This means you can find some form of the band at the White House every calendar day. This could be a chamber orchestra, a string quartet, a solo piano, a brass band. The President’s Own performs at state dinners, official ceremonies and full honors funerals — members appear at Arlington National Ceremony daily.

But beyond the rigor of this mandate, the band maintains a busy public-facing schedule, including educational outreach initiatives, frequent commissions of new work from emerging composers, a concert season of 30 to 40 shows per year and an annual tour that brings the band to a region of the country for as many as 28 performances in 31 days. An average year finds the Marine Band meeting close to 1,200 commitments.

The Marine Band was founded in 1798 by the fifth Congress as part of “an act for establishing and organizing a Marine Corps,” signed by John Adams, and further authorizing “a drum major, a fife major, and 32 drums and fifes.”

Another 18 musicians were added in 1899, and the band established itself performing for government functions in Philadelphia (which served as the nation’s capital until 1800) and embarking on recruitment efforts for the corps, attracting curious ears and new Marines in every city through which they marched.

But from its first performance in the new capital in August of 1800 (on what was known as Camp Hill), the Marine Band has been a D.C. institution. Its inaugural inauguration was that of Thomas Jefferson in March of 1801. And it was Jefferson — a major music nerd himself — who suggested to then-Marine Corps Commandant Lt. Col. William Ward Burrows that a team be dispatched to Italy to recruit professional musicians.

That initial group of 16 Italian musicians who arrived from Catania in 1805 largely left the service before their three-year contacts were up (though future Marine Band leader, fife and drum major Venerando Pulizzi, was among their ranks). But it did set an early standard of musicianship that the band has maintained.

The Marine Band is considered a distinct unit of the corps. Every member is a fully enlisted Marine. The current recruitment process auditions professional-level musicians who are also suited to perform as Marines. And while they don’t receive the same physical and weapons training as their counterparts, Marine Band members must prove fit for service in every other way, which includes qualifying for high-level security clearance (given the band’s daily proximity to the White House).

But as meticulously selected as its musicians may be, the band also maintains a long tradition of members unwittingly finding their way into the ranks.

Sousa, for instance, nearly joined the circus but for a last-minute intervention by his father, who swiftly enlisted the 13-year-old as an apprentice to the Marine Band in 1868. He served until 1875, left to pursue music professionally and returned in 1880 to become the 17th director of the band.

Sousa radically expanded and enhanced the role of director, by developing the band’s own library of music (previous directors would exit with their respective catalogues) and by incorporating his own compositions. His 129 marches composed between 1873 and 1932 include the particularly compelling 1889 hit single, “The Washington Post” — penned to promote an essay contest and quickly tangled up in the “two-step” dance craze.

“Even in Sousa’s time,” Fettig says, “when he was the bandleader in the 1880s, he was performing transcriptions of operas at about the same time they were being premiered or played in Europe. So a lot of Americans heard some of this contemporary opera in the late 19th century for the first time by the band playing it.”

Sousa’s long shadow has given Fettig a degree of anxiety, but also a comforting sense of continuity. This inheritance is most clearly honored by Fettig in his initiation of the first comprehensive collection of Sousa’s marches produced by The President’s Own since the 1970s. The seven-volume “The Complete Marches of John Philip Sousa” can be downloaded free at the Marine Band website.

Among other traditions associated with the music directorship of the Marine Band, Fettig also acts as music director for the amateur talents (i.e. journalists of the Washington press corps) who sing parodic political ditties at the Gridiron Club’s annual dinners.

“It’s a very strange job to have,” Fettig says. “One that I never would have guessed would be on my résumé.”

Fettig is focused on the near future for now. On July 16 at the Kennedy Center, composer/conductor John Williams will return to conduct the Marine Band, having first led the band in 2003 for its 205th anniversary.

But he’s also thinking about the long game, and how the arts can be of service to the country.

“Being all things to all people is one of our biggest challenges,” he says. “But the common denominator is service.”

The United States Marine Band presents “Aspire: ‘The President’s Own’ at 225,” on April 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Music Center at Strathmore. strathmore.org

