3 concerts to catch in the D.C. area this weekend

Babyface Ray
Last year was a huge one for Detroit rapper Babyface Ray, whose real name is Marcellus Register. He released two albums: His debut full-length project, “Face,” dropped in January, and his sophomore follow-up, “Mob,” was released in December 2022. He was also named a part of XXL Magazine’s 2022 Freshman Class. Register may be having a moment, but he’s been hustling in the rap scene since the 2010s, and his growth is hard to ignore. His bars jump between being satirical and clever, hard-hitting and confessional, while his signature laid-back delivery remains steady. Register’s honesty in telling his story is what makes the song “Spill My Cup” so good. His rap about an addiction to Lean — a drink that mixes prescription-strength cough syrup and soda — opens with a woman’s voice asking him to put the cup down. “I’ve been sensing hating from the ones I love,” he raps on a tranquil beat as piano keys skip in and out, illustrating just one of addiction’s consequences: paranoia about your loved ones. The song “Steak N Lobster” is a standout on Register’s debut. The beat feels a little frenzied, and a horn supports from afar as Register raps, “Keep it too trill, last of a dying breed / I just woke up, I got demons over me.” In one breath, he claims his place on a throne and admits to being haunted by the struggle to get there. May 5 at 9 p.m. at the Fillmore Silver Spring, 8656 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring. ticketmaster.com. $27.50.
Trouble Funk
Trouble Funk is a Washington institution. The band has innovated and elevated go-go music since its formation in the 1970s. Chuck Brown is the undisputed father of go-go, but Trouble Funk’s commitment to its city’s beloved sounds also allowed this subgenre to shine the way it deserves. The group has thrived for so long by taking its funk on the road and showcasing go-go live and improvised — as it’s meant to be experienced. And it’s had hits, too. Songs like “Drop the Bomb” and “Let’s Get Small” found audiences outside of the District, while the group’s most famous song, “Pump Me Up,” was sampled by the likes of Will Smith, Red Hot Chili Peppers and George Michael. One of the founding members, Big Tony, previously told The Washington Post that “Drop the Bomb” was born out of a call-and-response an audience came up with. The song features the classic go-go percussions; shiny synths come in and out and give it a glamorous sheen, while space-gun-like sounds get a fun solo in the second half. As Trouble Funk nears 50 years of existence, the band and “special guests” are performing to celebrate Big Tony’s birthday. May 5 at 9 p.m. at Bethesda Blues & Jazz, 7719 Wisconsin Ave. bethesdabluesjazz.com. $35.