3 concerts to catch in the D.C. area this weekend

Kathy Lee, whose stage name is Yaeji, opens her debut album “With a Hammer” with a playful flute solo. Lee, who grew up in the United States and South Korea, gracefully slides between Korean and English, her quiet vocals’ breathy quality feeling effortless. “Is only what you hear what you can believe?” she asks on opener “Submerge FM,” seamlessly introducing existential dread into a song that feels like a pink and purple dreamscape. Lee first made her mark on the house music scene during a viral boiler room set that featured her popular remix of Drake’s “Passionfruit.” Her mixtapes made her an underground dance music star. And while this full-length offering stays true to her house roots, Yaeji uses the expansion to lean into deeper emotional territory. The project slowly reveals the rage alluded to in the project’s title. “Passed Me By” feels grungier, with its echoing, concrete-sounding percussion. “I like flipping the pages and feeling the physical weight of how much time has,” Lee whisper-sings about reminiscing and living in the past’s pain. On “Done (Let’s Get It),” she sings bluntly about generational curses: “Isn’t it so weird how we learn to pass down what we didn’t want to do?” The song’s muted beat and spacey synths lift up Lee’s divine vocal delivery as she asks the obvious questions with no obvious answers. May 5 at 8 p.m. (doors open) at 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com . Sold out.

Last year was a huge one for Detroit rapper Babyface Ray, whose real name is Marcellus Register. He released two albums: His debut full-length project, “Face,” dropped in January, and his sophomore follow-up, “Mob,” was released in December 2022. He was also named a part of XXL Magazine’s 2022 Freshman Class. Register may be having a moment, but he’s been hustling in the rap scene since the 2010s, and his growth is hard to ignore. His bars jump between being satirical and clever, hard-hitting and confessional, while his signature laid-back delivery remains steady. Register’s honesty in telling his story is what makes the song “Spill My Cup” so good. His rap about an addiction to Lean — a drink that mixes prescription-strength cough syrup and soda — opens with a woman’s voice asking him to put the cup down. “I’ve been sensing hating from the ones I love,” he raps on a tranquil beat as piano keys skip in and out, illustrating just one of addiction’s consequences: paranoia about your loved ones. The song “Steak N Lobster” is a standout on Register’s debut. The beat feels a little frenzied, and a horn supports from afar as Register raps, “Keep it too trill, last of a dying breed / I just woke up, I got demons over me.” In one breath, he claims his place on a throne and admits to being haunted by the struggle to get there. May 5 at 9 p.m. at the Fillmore Silver Spring, 8656 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring. ticketmaster.com. $27.50.