On Monday night at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall, an enthusiastic audience greeted the impressive spectacle of the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra with an audibly heightened sense of curiosity. Much of the intrigue of the evening swirled around what Washington Performing Arts President Jenny Bilfield dubbed in her opening remarks the “power trio of women” at the program’s core. That is, chief conductor Susanna Malkki, Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho and flutist Claire Chase, performing Saariaho’s concerto for flute and orchestra “L’Aile du songe.”

But people around me were also all abuzz about the unfamiliar mob of 95 musicians tuning up on the Concert Hall stage, including the mysterious violinist sitting on two stacked chairs (i.e. Sari Deshayes, who in doing so seemed to achieve a precisely optimized height and tilt), and an alleged Bill Clinton look-alike among the percussionists (I’m guessing this meant timpanist Mikael Sandstrom — and sure, I suppose I can see it.)

The Helsinki Philharmonic hasn’t performed in D.C. since 2001, when its chief conductor was the prolific (to the tune of 352 symphonies) and amply bearded Finnish composer Leif Selim Segerstam.

That concert, much like Monday’s, was a tribute to Finland by way of its most celebrated composer, Jean Sibelius, whose first orchestral work — the massive, five-movement “Kullervo” for baritone, soprano, male choir and orchestra — consumed the evening.

This time, Sibelius bookended the program, which opened with “Lemminkainen’s Return,” the rousing final movement in the eponymous 1896 suite, and closed with his titanic 1902 Symphony No. 2 in D.

“Lemminkainen’s Return” may be slightly more mission oriented than Sibelius’s later, more impressionistic work, steeped as it is in Finnish folklore, but it still bears plenty of Sibelian signatures that Malkki articulated with the ease of a native speaker.

It’s a short tone poem, but it’s busy with small melodic figures that tessellate into broader textures. Its surface of strings and winds seems to glide atop a deeper, more churning undercurrent like the subdued thrust of a frozen river. Its tempos whip and wither as though driven by temperamental gusts of wind. Mälkki conjured audacious swells of volume, brightly polished details and a colossal grandeur softened by disarming beauty.

As former students at the Sibelius Academy, Malkki has a close understanding of Kaija Saariaho’s music — as if Saariaho were painting the same landscapes as Sibelius but with sharper tools and softer colors. It was Malkki who conducted the composer’s opera “L’Amour de Loin” when it premiered at the Metropolitan Opera in 2016 — only the second opera by a woman presented in the company’s history.

And flutist Chase, a 2012 MacArthur fellow and the 2017 winner of the Avery Fisher Prize, is a dynamo — a uniquely engaged performer and vocal advocate for contemporary composers and experimental music. Both facets were on full display at the Kennedy Center.

“L’Aile du songe” is a composition in two parts, based on the Nobel Prize-winning French poet Saint-John Perse’s “Oiseaux.” It’s undeniably successful in its attempt to parallel Perse’s depictions of birds in flight, not least of all because certain sections might have you gripping your armrests or clenching against vertigo.

The entire piece seemed to spring from the tip of Chase’s instrument. Her first notes stretched out atop a shimmer of percussion and a skein of strings, their attack marked by icy chimes and spindly xylophones. Chase’s lines climbed and dipped, gaining altitude and thinning in the light before diving down into gnarly warbles and shudders.

In the first third (“Oiseau dansant”) of the second movement (“Terrestre”), Chase augmented her playing with trills, chirps, hisses and flecks of language atop dueling xylos and thunderous timpani. She tangled with kinetic violins caught in the same updraft. And in its closing stretch — “L’oiseau, un satellite infime” — her playing turned visceral, the tips of her lines made sibilant by her tongue, their ends shushed through her teeth. After a fitful flight, it vanished into a long silence (and everyone around me resumed breathing).

It was in Sibelius’s mighty second symphony that we got to hear the full force of the HKO, and it sounded as if this symphony were coded into their cells. This was the most arresting, revealing and thrilling performance of Symphony No. 2 I’ve ever heard.

So many interpretations of No. 2 transfer the awe-stoking grandeur of its rich colors and grand climaxes into a stultifying reverence — its peaks and valleys seen from a great distance. Its most triumphant melodic gestures (especially those that buoy its spectacular final movement) are routinely overinflated like parade floats.

Malkki’s take couldn’t be more distinct: She knows this symphony with an uncanny intimacy and guided it with the facility of someone who’s spent her life navigating its terrain. There’s mud in the treads of her boots.

She led the entire 47-or-so-minute work with a naturalistic ease and a sustained sense of what the Finns call sisu — a very Finnish concept of courage, determination and will. This spirit allowed her to draw out endless surprises: The long beams of horn that sung unobstructed like rays of sunlight in the first movement allegretto; the fantastic suspense and drama built through magnificent bass playing through the andante; the extra boost of vivacissimo and lack of dramatic syrup charging the third movement; and a finale so big, so towering and so engrossing, my notes are blank.

As the orchestra did for its 2001 appearance, an encore was extended in the form of Sibelius’s 1899 patriotic tone poem “Finlandia” — and by extended I mean less of the “sprint” experienced 20 years ago by my colleague Phillip Kennicott, and more like a steam. Malkki and the orchestra reveled in its ramped-up Romanticism, its proud outbursts and fighting spirit. Talk about a strong Finnish.

The Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra plays Carnegie Hall in New York on May 9. carnegiehall.org.

