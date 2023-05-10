4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Feist
Feist has described the last few years as a “period of confrontation.” “It felt like our relational ecosystems were clearer than ever and so whatever was normally obscured — like a certain way of avoiding conflict or a certain way of talking around the subject — were all of a sudden thrust into the light,” the artist said in a recent statement. The newfound clarity she was referring to is apparent on “Multitudes,” an album that nakedly contemplates the power of all kinds of love — passionate, parental or platonic — to devastate. While the album title might nod to the most famous line of Walt Whitman’s “Song of Myself,” its lyrics recall the transcendentalism of that classic poem as Feist sees the divine in the world around and in all of us. In that way, she shares Whitman’s sentiment: “It is you talking just as much as myself, I act as the tongue of you.” May 12 at 8 p.m. (doors open) at 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com. Sold out.
Mary Lou Williams Jazz Festival
For more than a quarter-century, the Kennedy Center has celebrated the legacy of “first lady of jazz” Mary Lou Williams with a program that highlights leading women in the jazz scene. This year’s two-day festival features living legend Doreen Ketchens, multi-hyphenate Somi, saxophonist-vocalist Camille Thurman and singer-stage star Dee Dee Bridgewater. But a fitting tribute to Williams requires not only the past and present, but the future. A performance by the latest cohort of the Next Jazz Legacy — an apprenticeship program working for a more inclusive jazz world — features emerging artists mentored by the likes of Meshell Ndegeocello and Patrice Rushen who are carrying Williams’s torch. May 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kennedy Center, 2700 F St. NW. kennedy-center.org. $40-$55.
Jill Scott
It’s been more than three years since the pandemic shut down all aspects of daily life, including concerts, and musicians and their fans are still playing catch-up. That’s why Jill Scott is commemorating the 23rd anniversary of her debut album, “Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. 1,” after covid-19 disrupted a 20th anniversary tour in 2020. No matter the year, “Who Is Jill Scott?” deserves the front-to-back treatment. The album helped cement neo-soul as a defining sound at the turn of the millennium and established Scott as a warm-voiced singer and a songwriter for everyday people. May 11, 13 and 14 at 8 p.m. at the Theater at MGM National Harbor, 101 MGM National Ave., National Harbor. mgmresorts.com. Sold out; verified resale tickets available on Ticketmaster.