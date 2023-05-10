4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

As City Morgue, Long Island’s Junius “ZillaKami” Rogers and Harlem’s Vinicius “SosMula” Sosa make grim and grimy music befitting their moniker. The pair’s songs are Frankenstein monsters of trap-rap percussion, nu-metal menace and the macabre preoccupations of horrorcore — full-id, no-shelter anthems about death and destruction. Even at their most introspective, City Morgue’s raps sound like slasher confessionals, like on the depressive “Draino,” with its “can’t catch tears when they’re all down the drain / Can’t cry now, but can self-medicate” hook. As ZillaKami growls, “Woke up drenched in a sweat so cold that it froze my home, wanna go to hell ’cause at least it’s warm on a brimstone floor.” May 12 at 8 p.m. at Fillmore Silver Spring, 8656 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring. fillmoresilverspring.com . Sold out; verified resale tickets available on Ticketmaster.

Feist has described the last few years as a “period of confrontation.” “It felt like our relational ecosystems were clearer than ever and so whatever was normally obscured — like a certain way of avoiding conflict or a certain way of talking around the subject — were all of a sudden thrust into the light,” the artist said in a recent statement. The newfound clarity she was referring to is apparent on “Multitudes,” an album that nakedly contemplates the power of all kinds of love — passionate, parental or platonic — to devastate. While the album title might nod to the most famous line of Walt Whitman’s “Song of Myself,” its lyrics recall the transcendentalism of that classic poem as Feist sees the divine in the world around and in all of us. In that way, she shares Whitman’s sentiment: “It is you talking just as much as myself, I act as the tongue of you.” May 12 at 8 p.m. (doors open) at 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com. Sold out.