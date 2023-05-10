El Cousteau raps loud. He’s just trying to hear himself.

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

Sometimes, he flicks it on, like a switch. Other times, he cranks it up slow, as if his lungs are on a dimmer. But either way, El Cousteau has this way of rapping where he’s suddenly shouting and now the lights are on. His loudest rhymes make his music feel hotter and brighter — and if you ask him about it, his answers are even more illuminating.

First off, how’d he learn to rap like this? “Honestly, my mother can scream,” Cousteau says. “Growing up in Trinidad [in Northeast Washington], we had a three-story house. My mom slept in the basement. I slept all the way upstairs. So for her to communicate anything was always loud. … Like, ‘IT’S BREAKFAST!’ Or like, ‘HAVE YOU SEEN MY CHARGER?’”

Excellent. But then why does he rap like this? “That’s how my life is,” he says. “Life is filled with ups and downs. … How was I feeling these last two months? I was here, I was there, I was so mad about this or that. That’s just how my brain works when I’m rapping.”

As for his mouth, Cousteau began mastering that instrument roughly a dozen years ago when his mother enrolled him in a performing arts charter school where he spent his tweenage years “getting into my voice, doing monologues,” he says. He started rapping a few years later, taking his stage name after learning who Jacques Cousteau was from a Will Smith line in “Bad Boys II.” Since then, he’s been turning heads in the scene through stylishly loud mixtapes including his latest, “Dirty Harry,” which frequently finds Cousteau at the top of his voice, if not the top of his game. “But for real, for real, with art, I never really try to look at it as getting better,” Cousteau says. “I’m really looking at it as, ‘How much more can I be myself?’”

A big part of that self-discovery process has involved cultivating an optimism within — and in the minds of everyone who encounters his music. “I love when people see me and get happy. Like, ‘If this is how brodie’s putting it, maybe [life] isn’t so bad,’” he says. “This’ll sound cliche, but I’m about believing in myself, believing in the world, believing that there is love out here.”

Opening for Mavi on May 18 at 8 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW. unionstage.com. $18.

