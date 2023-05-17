3 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next few days

The Blue Stones
Chrisette Michele
Long Island native Chrisette Michele has a quintessential R&B voice. It’s a powerhouse voice that can be soft and sultry when the musical moment calls for it. On the verses of one of her biggest solo tracks, “A Couple of Forevers,” Michele’s raspy voice is sweet and subdued, her “s” sounds elongated and turning into whispered whistles. By the time the chorus rolls around, Michele is belting out the lyrics, “Just a couple of forevers / A couple of forevers,” describing a love that she never sees ending. Michele’s vocal versatility has translated into a long, successful and diversified career. She has collaborated with music’s biggest artists and served as the songstress on the chorus on rap crossover hits like Jay-Z’s “Lost Ones” and Rick Ross’s “Aston Martin Music.” Her decades in the music industry haven’t been without scandal; Michele lost a substantial portion of her fan base when she performed at President Trump’s inauguration in 2017. Yet her affecting R&B discography endures, because when she sings about the bright peaks and dark valleys of love and heartbreak, listeners believe her. On the title track of her 2009 album “Epiphany,” Michele sings over a groovy drum loop about coming to a realization that a relationship must end. “How many times did I fall for your lies / How many times did I fall down and cry,” she sings on the bridge, stretching her belting voice so that you can almost hear her tears. May 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Birchmere, 3701 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria. birchmere.com. $69.60.
The Walkmen
The Walkmen have reunited onstage after a decade away (although they tell The Washington Post it was never really a breakup). The rock band’s official return was at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” where it performed the defining hit “The Rat.” The song starts out swinging with the lyrics, “You’ve got a nerve to be asking a favor / You’ve got a nerve to be calling my number,” and never relents. Those combative vocals that feel anchored in sincere pain are accompanied by urgent-sounding guitar chords and drums that are unwavering. And, like any classic song that defines a genre or musical era, “The Rat” has lost none of its meaning to time. The song is off the sophomore record “Bows + Arrows,” released in 2004, on which the band tightened up the sound it introduced on its debut two years earlier. Another standout on the record is “138th Street,” which has an eerie aura mostly because of an echoing guitar and a more subdued vocal performance. With lyrics like, “But you go out in the night till you got no place to go / Something you ain’t doing right is haunting you at home,” this moody song is about regret and roads not taken. All of the Walkmen’s members are graduates of two D.C. private high schools, and they spent much of the beginning of their career as a band jamming around the city. So for the District, this isn’t just a reunion, but a long-awaited homecoming. May 23-25, doors open at 7 p.m., and May 26, doors open at 8 p.m., at 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com. Sold out.