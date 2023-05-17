3 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next few days

The Blue Stones’ pop-rock music is an undeniable good time. Their 2022 album “Pretty Monster” is aptly named; the duo’s rock edge deepens the impact of their often catchy and fun sound. This is evident on the project’s first single, “Don’t Miss” — a headbanging jam overflowing with a braggadocious energy. The euphoric chorus includes the lyrics, “They get mad when I follow it up / Oh, cause it’s hit hit hit / I don’t miss miss miss,” and a stirring electric guitar performance. Canadian members Tarek Jafar and Justin Tessier are just doubling down on the music of their previous projects, like 2021’s “Hidden Gems.” The song “Spirit” is a standout on that album with its melodic twists on the guitar and darker themes. It’s about second-guessing yourself and the uncomfortableness that comes with being so uncertain: “I think I’d rather be alone / Shut the lights / Lock my phone / Close the blinds / Here we go.” It’s a peek into a fragmented state of mind, yet the song never leans all the way into that darkness, its upbeat instrumentation still hinting at joy. The Blue Stones’ musical promise seems to be that no matter how dark they go, their boldly joyful spirit is never far behind. May 20, doors open at 8 p.m. at the Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. blackcatdc.com . $25.

Long Island native Chrisette Michele has a quintessential R&B voice. It’s a powerhouse voice that can be soft and sultry when the musical moment calls for it. On the verses of one of her biggest solo tracks, “A Couple of Forevers,” Michele’s raspy voice is sweet and subdued, her “s” sounds elongated and turning into whispered whistles. By the time the chorus rolls around, Michele is belting out the lyrics, “Just a couple of forevers / A couple of forevers,” describing a love that she never sees ending. Michele’s vocal versatility has translated into a long, successful and diversified career. She has collaborated with music’s biggest artists and served as the songstress on the chorus on rap crossover hits like Jay-Z’s “Lost Ones” and Rick Ross’s “Aston Martin Music.” Her decades in the music industry haven’t been without scandal; Michele lost a substantial portion of her fan base when she performed at President Trump’s inauguration in 2017 . Yet her affecting R&B discography endures, because when she sings about the bright peaks and dark valleys of love and heartbreak, listeners believe her. On the title track of her 2009 album “Epiphany,” Michele sings over a groovy drum loop about coming to a realization that a relationship must end. “How many times did I fall for your lies / How many times did I fall down and cry,” she sings on the bridge, stretching her belting voice so that you can almost hear her tears. May 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Birchmere, 3701 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria. birchmere.com . $69.60.

The Walkmen have reunited onstage after a decade away (although they tell The Washington Post it was never really a breakup). The rock band’s official return was at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” where it performed the defining hit “The Rat.” The song starts out swinging with the lyrics, “You’ve got a nerve to be asking a favor / You’ve got a nerve to be calling my number,” and never relents. Those combative vocals that feel anchored in sincere pain are accompanied by urgent-sounding guitar chords and drums that are unwavering. And, like any classic song that defines a genre or musical era, “The Rat” has lost none of its meaning to time. The song is off the sophomore record “Bows + Arrows,” released in 2004, on which the band tightened up the sound it introduced on its debut two years earlier. Another standout on the record is “138th Street,” which has an eerie aura mostly because of an echoing guitar and a more subdued vocal performance. With lyrics like, “But you go out in the night till you got no place to go / Something you ain’t doing right is haunting you at home,” this moody song is about regret and roads not taken. All of the Walkmen’s members are graduates of two D.C. private high schools, and they spent much of the beginning of their career as a band jamming around the city. So for the District, this isn’t just a reunion, but a long-awaited homecoming. May 23-25, doors open at 7 p.m., and May 26, doors open at 8 p.m., at 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com. Sold out.