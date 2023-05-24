3 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Panchiko
The origin story of British band Panchiko feels like the last great internet legend. Formed by four childhood friends in the late ’90s in Nottingham, England, the band recorded a couple of EPs but quickly and quietly disbanded, as most bands do. It was 16 years later when someone bought a CD-R of their demo in a charity shop and uploaded the music online, inspiring a cult following and an internet search for the band members that took four years. The newfound popularity led the band to re-form, recapturing the dreamy, woozy pop-rock of their early work on a proper debut album, “Failed at Math(s).” May 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. blackcatdc.com. Sold out.
Brain Tourniquet
Press materials describe Brain Tourniquet’s hometown as the “City of Magnificent Distances,” an archaic, sarcastic nickname for D.C. that speaks to a truth in the band’s music: If the shortest distance between two points is a line, the shortest distance from rage to the stage is hardcore music. Brain Tourniquet specializes in the true-to-its-name “powerviolence” subgenre, paying homage to acts like Man Is the B------, Crossed Out and Neanderthal (borrowing its name from one of Neanderthal’s songs). While most of the band’s songs are fast and furious, the title track of “… An Expression In Pain” is a 10-minute epic that covers the most sonic distance. May 31 at 8 p.m. at Songbyrd, 540 Penn St. NE. songbyrddc.com. $15-$18.