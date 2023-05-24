3 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

As LSDXOXO, Raushaan Glasgow has been one of underground dance music’s most vital DJs and producers for nearly a decade, living up to his mind-expansion-but-make-it-cute moniker at every turn. The Philly-born, Berlin-based talent — who has produced, remixed and collaborated with the likes of Lady Gaga, Kelela and BbyMutha — has eclectic tastes that shine through in tracks and mixes that bring pop memories to dark club dance floors. And after years of ceding vocal duties to samples and chanteuses, his latest tracks feature his full voice, artistry and personhood. “When I began making music, I was scared to be seen,” he told Mixmag. “Now I’m proud to be seen and heard.” May 26 at 10 p.m. at Flash, 645 Florida Ave. NW. flashdc.com . $20-$30.

The origin story of British band Panchiko feels like the last great internet legend. Formed by four childhood friends in the late ’90s in Nottingham, England, the band recorded a couple of EPs but quickly and quietly disbanded, as most bands do. It was 16 years later when someone bought a CD-R of their demo in a charity shop and uploaded the music online, inspiring a cult following and an internet search for the band members that took four years. The newfound popularity led the band to re-form, recapturing the dreamy, woozy pop-rock of their early work on a proper debut album, “Failed at Math(s).” May 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. blackcatdc.com . Sold out.

Press materials describe Brain Tourniquet’s hometown as the “City of Magnificent Distances,” an archaic, sarcastic nickname for D.C. that speaks to a truth in the band’s music: If the shortest distance between two points is a line, the shortest distance from rage to the stage is hardcore music. Brain Tourniquet specializes in the true-to-its-name “powerviolence” subgenre, paying homage to acts like Man Is the B------, Crossed Out and Neanderthal (borrowing its name from one of Neanderthal’s songs). While most of the band’s songs are fast and furious, the title track of “… An Expression In Pain” is a 10-minute epic that covers the most sonic distance. May 31 at 8 p.m. at Songbyrd, 540 Penn St. NE. songbyrddc.com. $15-$18.