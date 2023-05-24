Djoser fell hard for ‘bass music,’ and now he’s in deep

Follow the bass. That’s probably the best way to understand the music of Djoser, a Virginia-based producer and DJ whose most penetrating dance tracks use frequencies low enough to reach the unknowable space between your sternum and your soul.
Seeking answers, Djoser eventually began soaking up all kinds of low-end music at various Deep Sessions D.C. parties at the now-defunct U Street Music Hall, falling for the dubstep of Mala, Kromestar and Goth-Trad while befriending soon-to-be collaborators, including Panch of the local DJ collective L.E.N.G. Djoser says he began producing his own tracks in 2010, and by the time he dropped his “Secret Greeting EP” on Martyn’s 3024 label in 2020, his music refused to fall into any one style or tradition. “‘Bass music’ is a broad term,” Djoser says, “and a lot of us like it that way.”
What about the bass itself, though? What makes those deep frequencies feel so good? Djoser calls it “a million-dollar question,” then takes a breath, either to collect his thoughts or to summon his physical memories. “When you stand in front of the stacks of a sound system and you feel these sine waves going through your body, into your chest, and you can feel it on your nose … there’s a warmth,” he says. “The warmth of the sound surrounds you.”
So, in other words, bass is a closeness, a lowness, a deepness, a broadness, and it might also have its own specific temperature, but even if it remains something Djoser can’t quite explain to himself, it’s still something he very much wants all of us to feel.
