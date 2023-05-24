Djoser fell hard for ‘bass music,’ and now he’s in deep

Follow the bass. That’s probably the best way to understand the music of Djoser , a Virginia-based producer and DJ whose most penetrating dance tracks use frequencies low enough to reach the unknowable space between your sternum and your soul.

He says he’s been on a quest for those low notes for years, starting back in high school when he played bass guitar in a grindcore band, joking that the music’s inherent volatility allowed him to hide a lack of chops in noise and speed. In college, he joined a reggae group with a dub-leaning sound that instantly boosted him into a starring role. Then, in 2008, when a co-worker introduced him to drum-and-bass music, the fireworks show suddenly going off inside his ears provided an empowering realization: “Bass players are supposed to be in the background, but here, the bass was up front and center.” It didn’t take him long to encounter dubstep, which gave him a mystery to chase after: “How were they making those sounds?”