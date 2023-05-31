Rapper Bucky Malone’s sound shaped by collaboration, experimentation

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The first beat Bucky Malone remembers rapping over — through a voice recorder app on a “big, bulky desktop computer” — was Mike Jones’s breakthrough “Still Tippin’,” a 2004 smash that helped put a generation of Houston rappers on the map. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “It was something about that beat that just had me in a trance,” the 31-year-old Virginia rapper says, adding about that first recording session: “It was low budget … but the allure and feeling of recording myself and hearing myself was like, ‘I think I’m on to something.’”

Since that early experiment, Malone has continued rapping, evolving and perfecting his craft along the way. But that syrupy groove of “Still Tippin’” — and the time and space to luxuriate in the lyricism that it provides — looms large in Malone’s music, as he briskly delivers flows over hypnotic beats that are alternately menacing, mysterious and mischievous.

That’s the case all over Malone’s 2022 release “The Purple Album.” After years of taking a workhorse approach to releasing music, he decided to focus on storytelling and experimentation: He slowed down and got deeper into music that he dubbed “purple” due to feelings caused by synesthesia.

Those purple vibes also permeate “Polo’s & 40 Below$,” a collaborative album with D.C. innovator WiFiGawd. Despite being best known as an MC, Malone had asked WiFi for beats, and their first team-up became the R&B-tinged “Lil’ Baby 2,” a track that inspired the full-length collaboration.

“It was real organic,” Malone says of the partnership. “I’m not going to sit here and be like, ‘We planned this, we knew this’ — we just linked up and the chemistry was just undeniable.”

While comfortable at slower tempos, Malone can turn up the dial, too: He tapped CalvoMusic for a Baltimore club remix of “Lil’ Baby 2.” But he has also been able to bring the influence of Houston rap full circle, linking this year with Slim K of the Chopstars, who chopped and screwed the entire “Purple Album” in his trademark “ChopNotSlop” style.

For Malone, tweaking his music to reflect regional sounds and styles is vital, not just to get his tracks played in other places but to let people know where he’s coming from and where he’s been — growing up in Baileys Crossroads and Manassas in Virginia and Prince George’s County in Maryland or spending time with family up and down Interstate 95.

“I try to pay as much homage as possible because I touch a lot of soil — whether it’s in Texas, Atlanta, Cali — and I’m influenced by all of their culture,” he says. “That’s my way of connecting with people. … I’m bringing VA with me, but I also want to let them know that I’m embracing their cultures as well.”

June 8 at 8 p.m. at Pie Shop, 1339 H St. NE. events.pieshopdc.com. $12-$15.

