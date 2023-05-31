4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area this weekend

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Paramore In the almost two decades since Paramore’s debut, the generation-defining pop-punk band has resisted attempts to capitalize on the nostalgia of its older hits. Lead singer Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro have continued to steer their music into new territory while remaining true to their angsty core. On the 2017 album “After Laughter,” the band turned to glittery synth, its signature anxious pop songs shinier than usual. On “This Is Why,” released in February, Paramore’s pop-punk survey of the times leans into a rockier edge. A post-pandemic setting gives the band unlimited tension to tap into, as seen on the titular opening track. “This is why I don’t leave the house / You say the coast is clear, but you won’t catch me out,” Williams sings in her melodic style that has entranced fans for years. There are scattered-sounding guitars and drums around Williams’s voice, mimicking the distorted times the song is about. Paramore’s clear-eyed take on angst hasn’t changed. June 2 at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena, 601 F St. NW. capitalonearena.com. Only verified resale tickets available.

454

There’s always a lot going on during a 454 song. The Florida-born rapper is unusually good at harnessing a kind of musical chaos that still feels harmonious. 454, whose real name is Willie Wilson, loves glitchy production and Auto-Tuned vocals and often pairs them with an R&B sample. The opener “Late Night,” off Wilson’s first mixtape “4 Real,” uses a Brent Faiyaz song to create a hyper-pop-sounding rap song, and it works. The slower R&B sounds somehow fit with Wilson’s rapid-fire delivery, quickly guiding listeners through a late night filled with both dark thoughts and breezy observations. “Peace and blessings to my family up in heaven, lost a couple few / I lost my pops in 2009,” he raps, right after referencing Kid ’n Play’s comedic House Party movie series. On Wilson’s 2022 project, “Fast Trax 3,” the rapper continues smashing new hip-hop aesthetics with classic R&B sounds and takes songs to even higher levels. “Stitch + Lilo” samples luscious “oohs” from R&B’s most celebrated and most recognizable voice right now, SZA. The beat is undeniable, and Wilson’s speedy, Auto-Tuned delivery makes the song a certified ear worm. “Better stand back, baby, just don’t be close / Blowin’ up like C4 / I be geekin’ just like Stitch and Lilo,” Wilson raps, flipping the cartoon characters’ names to make a rhyme work. He’s having fun, and it’s infectious. June 2 at 10 p.m. at Comet Ping Pong, 5037 Connecticut Ave. NW. cometpingpong.com. $18-$22.

Fenne Lily

Advertisement

There’s nothing casual about listening to Fenne Lily. The English folk singer’s soft production choices and calming, sometimes whispering voice are soothing. But Lily’s dainty and haunting melodies are anchored by sharp lyrics ready to slice. The song “2+2” from her 2023 album “Big Picture” is a perfect example. The intimate and slow-paced drums are the deserved cushion for Lily’s creamy voice. “Would you defend me like a point of view? / Even when both are changing?” she asks matter-of-factly. “Do you believe me like the gospel truth? / Or is the feeling fading?” she adds to a heartbreaking line of questions; this time her voice quivers with the weight of it all. You might think you’re safe from devastating relationship revelations on the sunnier “Lights Light Up,” but you’d be wrong. There’s an upbeat guitar that glitters and lyrics glowing in the light of new love like, “We held each other while everything burned up around us / And inside of me, too / That’s called love.” But before the song ends, Lily gets real with herself. “And though we don’t really talk about it often / The fear of this getting old,” she sings. There it is. June 4 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open) at Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. blackcatdc.com. $22-$25.

Radiator Hospital

Indie band Radiator Hospital’s lo-fi pop songs are hard to resist. The band, which was formed in Grand Rapids, Mich., by Sam Cook-Parrott, makes songs that sometimes feel like a cozy hug. It has never abandoned the DIY approach that has become an integral part of its identity. When “My Fire,” the opening song of the band’s 2019 album “Sings ‘Music for Daydreaming,’” begins, there’s just a piano as Cook-Parrott sings about a breakup, his voice sounding sadly detached. “Living in your head / The movie’s over,” he sings. The piano playing becomes grander, and more of Cook-Parrott’s vocals are layered on top of one another, before a rousing yet somber chorus begins. Cook-Parrott sings, “You don’t light my fire,” over and over, a simple answer to a complicated question. That’s what Radiator Hospital is really good at: making the complicated simple. On the band’s latest album, “Can’t Make Any Promises,” the song “Warming World” is a master class in distilling something so big into something digestible. It’s mostly an instrumental song, a melancholy, analog-sounding synth dreamscape. Two minutes in, listeners arrive at a verse that starts with: “Nothing you do is gonna make it stop / There’s no escape in a warming world.” What else is there to say? June 4 at 9 p.m. at Comet Ping Pong, 5037 Connecticut Ave. NW. cometpingpong.com. $15.

GiftOutline Gift Article