Janet Jackson has spent a half-century in the spotlight, but her star hasn’t dimmed. Her sugary voice floats above dance beats that still feel young, and her set lists regularly stretch to 40 songs. Jackson knows that she reached diva status long ago; she proved as much when she started a recent performance with a video montage titled “50 Years … Of Me.” But her most recent release, a remastered deluxe edition of “The Velvet Rope,” which dropped in 1997 after three upbeat blockbuster records, explores the darker side of her early stardom: What is it like to have the world try to figure you out before you know who you are? In the age of social media, her 25-year-old questions feel, for better or worse, new again. But this time, Jackson knows exactly who she is.