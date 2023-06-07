4 concerts to catch in D.C. over the next several days

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Booty Rex Queer Pride Party For years, the Anthology of Booty and She Rex DJ collectives were staples of D.C.’s nightlife, regularly hosting parties at gone-but-not-forgotten clubs including Chief Ike’s Mambo Room and Tropicalia. These days, the crews come together as the Voltron-like Booty Rex — but only once a year, as part of D.C.’s Pride celebration. At their self-described “quintessentially queer” party, expect DJs Kristy La Rat, Natty Boom, Junebullet, Wannabe, Bent, Mothershiester and C.Rush to dig deep for an eclectic mix that spans genres and continents, as MC Zombie, dancers Molasses and Ricky Rosé, and live drummer Asha “Boomclack” Santee help keep the floor rocking. June 9 at 8 p.m. at the Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. blackcatdc.com. $20-$25.

False Witness

As False Witness, Marco Gomez makes techno music that is punishing and pneumatic, full of relentless percussion, cavern-deep bass and sonic elements that could be screams or sirens, depending on what the moment calls for. While many DJ-producers see dance music as a form of escapism, False Witness keeps his tracks and sets rooted in the political reality of the moment. That approach makes him the perfect headliner for D.C. collective Noxeema Jackson’s Rage, a night that celebrates the riotous origins of Pride at a moment when, the collective says, “Black, brown and queer liberation” is under attack. June 10 at 10 p.m. at 618 Cocktail and Whiskey Lounge, 618 H St. NW. ra.co. $30.

Phony Ppl

For their latest album, Brooklyn-based five-piece Phony Ppl punned on the word “euphonious” — pleasing to the ear — and ended up naming an imagined Greek god “Euphonyus.” Fittingly, the album is a tribute to a soul-funk pantheon that includes the likes of Stevie Wonder and Parliament-Funkadelic, with the neo-neo-soul act offering the warmth and fullness that only a live band can provide. The collab-heavy effort reveals disco-funk elasticity with Megan Thee Stallion and JoJo, off-kilter rhythms with producer Kaytranada, and like-minded vibes with the Soul Rebels — partners who will be onstage in spirit only. June 12 at 8 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW. unionstage.com. $30.

Kate Davis

After a youth playing violin and double bass and focusing on jazz and the Great American Songbook, Kate Davis pivoted to pop and rock songwriting in 2019 with the diaristic, low-key “Trophy.” After expanding her musical palette on “Strange Boy,” an album-length cover of influential outsider artist Daniel Johnston’s “Retired Boxer,” she crafted this year’s “Fish Bowl.” The album might be her most personal and complete expression yet, even if it’s couched in the experience of a fictional character named FiBo — a creative choice that helped provide distance. “It’s kind of a way to mask myself when I’m having my own experience moving through this journey,” she said in press materials. “It’s a form of self preservation.” June 15 at 8 p.m. at Songbyrd, 540 Penn St. NE. songbyrddc.com. $13-$15.

