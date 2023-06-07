Tanglewood
This summer, it’s worth a trip to the western Massachusetts outpost of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. The season of concerts at Koussevitzky Music Shed, Ozawa Hall and Studio E is brimming; these are just a few highlights. On June 28, the Emerson String Quartet and Emanuel Ax perform works by Purcell, Shostakovich and Dvorak and a new work by Sarah Kirkland Snider. On July 16, countertenor Reginald Mobley and baritone Will Liverman join maestro Andris Nelsons, the Tanglewood Festival Chorus and the Boston Children’s Chorus for a performance of Orff’s “Carmina Burana” and Beethoven’s “Leonore” Overture No. 3. On Aug. 18, Jean-Yves Thibaudet plays Saint-Saëns’s “Egyptian” Piano Concerto No. 5 in a program that also features the premiere of Carlos Simon’s “Four Black American Dances.” This summer’s Festival of Contemporary Music returns with concerts focused on the work of Gabriela Lena Frank (July 27), Anna Thorvaldsdottir (July 28) and Reena Esmail (July 29). If you make a weekend out of your trip, be sure to check out a Saturday-morning rehearsal.
Through Aug. 31 at Tanglewood, Lenox, Mass. bso.org.
Ravinia Festival
North America’s oldest music festival (and the summer home of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra since 1936) draws thousands of music lovers to its 36-acre park outside Chicago. Marin Alsop, chief conductor of the festival, leads three weeks of orchestral programs, including a July 16 concert with “Lion King” star Heather Headley and, on Aug. 4, Mozart’s “The Magic Flute,” starring soprano Janai Brugger and tenor Matthew Polenzani. On Aug. 9, incoming Baltimore Symphony Orchestra director Jonathon Heyward conducts a program of Rachmaninoff and Tania León.
June 6-Sept. 10 at the Ravinia Festival, Highland Park, Ill. ravinia.org.
Caramoor festival
For fans of quartets and smaller ensembles, this Westchester County, N.Y., classical festival welcomes a solid summer-long lineup, including Ivalas Quartet (June 29), Sandbox Percussion (June 30), Miró Quartet (July 6), Ruckus (July 7), DakhaBrakha (July 14) and the Knights with violinist Pekka Kuusisto (July 28). Opera offerings include Francesca Caccini’s “Alcina” (June 25) and Handel’s “Acis and Galatea” (July 23). On June 23, powerhouse quartet Brooklyn Rider plays a program based on “The Four Elements,” featuring music by Golijov, Shostakovich, Colin Jacobsen and Andreia Pinto-Correia. On July 9, the Crossing choir performs “Farming,” a provocative new work composed by Ted Hearne for 24 singers, electric guitars, keyboards, percussion and a “large cultivated field.”
June 17-Aug. 18 at the Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, Katonah, N.Y. caramoor.org.
Wolf Trap Opera
Wolf Trap Opera has the Barns stocked with an exciting summer lineup. The season opens with Handel’s celestial 1744 drama “Semele,” starring soprano Esther Tonea (June 23-July 1). Director Alison Moritz offers a staging of Gounod’s “Faust” with tenor Eric Taylor as the doctor and soprano Brittany Logan as Marguerite (July 21-29). (Off-campus, on June 24, Wolf Trap Opera presents soprano Tiffany Townsend performing George Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Lilacs” as part of the National Orchestral Institute & Festival.) The season closes Aug. 11 with the main-stage presentation of “Don Giovanni” at the Filene Center, with bass Cory McGee in the title role.
June 23-Aug. 11 at Wolf Trap, 1635 Trap Rd., Vienna. wolftrap.org.
Santa Fe Opera
The desert may not be on your list of places to visit in the dead of summer, but don’t be afraid of Santa Fe — it barely ever gets to 90 degrees and hosts one of the strongest opera festivals in the world. This season features a Giorgio di Chirico-inspired take on Puccini’s “Tosca” from Keith Warner (June 30-Aug. 26); a new production of Wagner’s “The Flying Dutchman,” featuring bass-baritone Nicholas Brownlee (July 1-Aug. 25); a new staging of Debussy’s “Pelléas et Mélisande” by Netia Jones (July 15-Aug. 18); a company premiere of Dvorak’s “Rusalka” directed by Sir David Pountney (July 22-Aug. 22); and a visually adventurous vision of Monteverdi’s “Orfeo” by MacArthur Foundation grant winner Yuval Sharon (July 29-Aug. 24).
June 30-Aug. 26 at the Santa Fe Opera, Santa Fe, N.M. santafeopera.org.
National Symphony Orchestra
The National Symphony Orchestra has a busy season at its Wolf Trap summer outpost, featuring visits from several unlikely collaborators. On July 7, conductor Nicholas Hersh leads the orchestra in Holst’s “The Planets” as well as a run through Rachmaninoff’s second piano concerto featuring Alexander Malofeev. The next night, Steven Reineke conducts John Williams’s score for “Return of the Jedi” alongside a screening of the sci-fi classic. On July 14 and 15, Studio Ghibli film composer Joe Hisaishi leads an evening of movie music, including songs from “My Neighbor Totoro” and “Spirited Away.” Roots rockers Dispatch join forces with the NSO on July 21. On Aug. 4, violinist Hilary Hahn pays a visit to perform Brahms’s Violin Concerto, with conductor Alpesh Chauhan. And finally, on Aug. 5, the NSO welcomes Lyle Lovett and his Large Band.
July 2-Aug. 5 at Wolf Trap, 1635 Trap Rd., Vienna. wolftrap.org.
Glimmerglass
This summer, this mainstay festival returns to the open-air Alice Busch Opera Theater under new artistic and general director Robert Ainsley with an exciting variety of opera. Highlights include “La Bohème” with tenor Joshua Blue as Rodolfo and soprano Teresa Perrotta as Mimi (July 7-Aug. 19); Francesca Zambello’s new production of Leonard Bernstein’s “Candide,” featuring tenor Brian Vu in the title role (July 8-Aug. 20); a new production of Handel’s “Rinaldo,” with countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo and directed by Louisa Proske (July 28-Aug. 17); and tenor Duke Kim and soprano Magdalena Kuźma in a new production of Gounod’s “Romeo and Juliet,” directed by Simon Godwin and produced with Washington National Opera (July 15-Aug. 19).
July 7-Aug. 20 at the Glimmerglass Festival, Cooperstown, N.Y. glimmerglass.org.
Sun Valley Music Festival
For nearly 40 years, this admission-free festival has been attracting persnickety listeners and unpicky picnickers to Sun Valley, Idaho. Music Director Alasdair Neale has lined up strong guest artists, including pianist Orli Shaham (July 30 and Aug. 3); mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke (Aug. 9 and 10); Stéphane Denève, the new director of the New World Symphony, conducting a concert of John Williams’s music (Aug. 12); pianist Yefim Bronfman (Aug. 14); and violinist Augustin Hadelich (Aug. 20 and 21).
July 30-Aug. 24 at the Sun Valley Music Festival, Sun Valley, Idaho. svmusicfestival.org.