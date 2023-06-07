This summer, it’s worth a trip to the western Massachusetts outpost of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. The season of concerts at Koussevitzky Music Shed, Ozawa Hall and Studio E is brimming; these are just a few highlights. On June 28, the Emerson String Quartet and Emanuel Ax perform works by Purcell, Shostakovich and Dvorak and a new work by Sarah Kirkland Snider. On July 16, countertenor Reginald Mobley and baritone Will Liverman join maestro Andris Nelsons, the Tanglewood Festival Chorus and the Boston Children’s Chorus for a performance of Orff’s “Carmina Burana” and Beethoven’s “Leonore” Overture No. 3. On Aug. 18, Jean-Yves Thibaudet plays Saint-Saëns’s “Egyptian” Piano Concerto No. 5 in a program that also features the premiere of Carlos Simon’s “Four Black American Dances.” This summer’s Festival of Contemporary Music returns with concerts focused on the work of Gabriela Lena Frank (July 27), Anna Thorvaldsdottir (July 28) and Reena Esmail (July 29). If you make a weekend out of your trip, be sure to check out a Saturday-morning rehearsal.