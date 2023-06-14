4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next few days

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Boygenius On Boygenius’s 2018 self-titled debut, there’s a beautifully sad song called “Salt in the Wound.” Lucy Dacus sings, “You say you believe in me / But you haven’t decided about taking or leaving me,” as an electric guitar ominously growls alongside her. Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker are Boygenius, and they are demanding you take them or leave them. As insinuated by the band’s name, the three young indie-rock stars are pushing back against gendered assumptions about who can be cool in their genre by being in a cool band and making even cooler music. On their latest project, released in March and boldly called “The Record,” the chemistry that catapulted Boygenius into relevance five years ago is still palpable. The band continues to barter in tender lyrics that somehow drop like bombs, taking a specific sadness and blowing it up. “Ask you easy questions about work and school / I’m trying to be cool about it / Feeling like an absolute fool about it,” Baker sings on her way to the chorus. June 16 at 5 p.m. at Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy., Columbia. merriweathermusic.com. $65-$129.50.

Kehlani

Kehlani Parrish has been making R&B songs on the edge of the genre since 2014. It started with two mixtapes that popped — particularly the second one, “You Should Be Here,” released in 2015. Parrish introduced herself as a skilled writer with an affecting voice who isn’t scared to mine the darker, more emotional parts of herself. But she also made a name for herself by possessing an irresistible hit-making touch. Still one of her biggest songs, “The Way,” featuring Chance the Rapper, was an effortless R&B/hip-hop/pop creation. “So, baby, I’ma drive it like it’s stolen / I’ma fix it like it’s broken,” Parrish sings confidently on a sexy beat. Since then, she has graduated to full-length albums. Her impressive voice is pliable, so when she makes huge gestures toward pop on 2017’s “SweetSexySavage,” it works really well — like on the poppier “Keep On,” in which she asks someone why they keep on taking her back when they know she’s “no good.” With funky undertones and those sleek vocals, you’re bopping along no matter what she’s saying. In recent years, Parrish has found her way back to a more traditional R&B sound, including on 2022’s “Blue Water Road.” She’s still illuminating a dimmer side of love with her confidence. On “Altar,” she proclaims, “Keeping you alive and I do it ’cause I want to,” on a bouncy beat. June 17 at 5 p.m. at Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Dr., Bristow. bristowamphitheater.com. $47.

Meshell Ndegeocello

Meshell Ndegeocello takes a song you probably know, deconstructs it and then reconstructs it inside your ears. Ndegeocello — who grew up in D.C. and started her career as a bass player for local go-go bands — has a distinct bluesy voice packaged in folksy delivery. That, combined with her ability to find a hanging thread on a song and fearlessly pull it, has allowed her to give well-known, mostly R&B songs of the last few decades a new life. One of Ndegeocello’s biggest hits is a cover of Bill Withers’s “Who Is He (And What Is He To You)” that she released in 1996. Ndegeocello’s magic is felt on every track of her 2018 project “Ventriloquism.” When she covers TLC’s “Waterfalls,” one of the biggest songs ever is unrecognizable. There’s a squeaky and bright acoustic guitar undercurrent, and Ndegeocello’s ethereal voice sometimes reaches a near-whisper. Add in some slight lyric changes, and the song becomes introspective and filled with a new sense of despair. Janet Jackson’s dreamy and sexy “Funny How Time Flies (When You’re Having Fun)” gets somber strings and bass. Ndegeocello gets close to whisper-singing again — not dissimilar to Jackson’s style — but brings in some lower-register vocals, too. A sexy R&B jam becomes a brooding rock song. June 18 at 7 and 9 p.m. at the Kennedy Center, 2700 F St. NW. kennedy-center.org. $45-$85.

Saleka

Saleka Shyamalan’s R&B world is sultry and shadowy. The 26-year-old singer-songwriter from Philadelphia has the perfect voice for the moody, sometimes gloomy songs she’s crafting. Shyamalan’s plushy voice never sounds like it’s reaching some sort of limit — instead it’s propelled by her signature laid-back delivery. On “Seance,” released in May, she ruminates on heartbreak — elegantly wading through the shallow while also fearlessly diving into the darker deep stuff. On the opener, “Disillusion,” Shyamalan sings mostly in the third person as she tries to talk herself out of an illusion of love she’s already fallen for. The song starts with a sinister-sounding piano, a sort of warning to listeners. “Fears lined up like dominoes / On the floor / Bitter and familiar,” she sings, a calmer piano playing behind her. On “Graffiti,” Shyamalan’s voice feels more delicate; she’s singing higher notes, and the production is stripped back. Here she’s at the disaster site of an intense romance and therefore unable to fully commit to whomever she’s singing to. “We crescendo into the blur of our nightly chase / But something heavy flickers in the negative space / His graffiti all over me,” she sings, the last line getting caught in her breath. June 21 at 8 p.m. at Songbyrd, 540 Penn St NE. songbyrddc.com. $15-$18.

GiftOutline Gift Article