Home Rule Music Festival celebrates D.C.’s roots and rhythm

One day in May, Vice President Harris made a surprise visit to HR Records in Brightwood Park, a store that specializes in jazz, soul, reggae and African records. As the VP browsed the racks, owner Charvis Campbell tried to toss her a musical softball, aiming her toward John Coltrane, but Harris demurred and headed deeper, for Charles Mingus.

“She knows music, she has a passion for it, and so I was really excited about that,” Campbell says. “Arguably, it could have been looked at as a photo op, but she was sincere, down to earth.”

Harris ended up purchasing a Mingus record, along with ones by Roy Ayers and Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong. But just as she was leaving the shop, someone tossed her a political hardball, questioning her about the debt ceiling. Back to work.

For Campbell, work — both at HR Records and as the head of the Home Rule Music and Film Preservation Foundation — is musical but also political. The names of the store and the nonprofit nod to D.C.’s self-governance, itself in as precarious a situation as the debt ceiling was a few weeks ago. And for the second year, Campbell and company will celebrate the city’s various traditions, musical and otherwise, at the Home Rule Music Festival.

Co-presented by the foundation and D.C. jazz nonprofit CapitalBop, the festival, which spans two weekends and several venues, brings together generations of acts specializing in jazz, go-go and beyond. Coincidentally timed to the weekend before Juneteenth, the festival — which grew out of Campbell’s work celebrating the legacy of ’70s D.C. label Black Fire Records — is an example of how music, identity and politics are intertwined.

“It’s just a reminder of the music and the connection and the strong importance that it has [as] the soundtrack to what’s going on politically in the world,” Campbell says.

Those bonds between artists and community are apparent in the festival’s featured acts. This year’s bill includes influential jazz and soul musicians Doug Carn, returning to the festival and performing with a local band, and Brian Jackson, whose electric piano and flute accompaniments animated the works of Gil Scott-Heron — an artist forever linked to the D.C. community. And after missing last year’s festival, E.U. and lead singer Gregory “Sugar Bear” Elliott will hold it down for go-go.

In returning for a second year, Campbell says the biggest lesson he learned after last year’s inaugural run was the importance of expanding and building community.

“It’s about collaboration, partnership,” he says. “How do we make this something that’s going to live forever, hopefully?”

HR Fest Launch: June 16 at 7 p.m. at Songbyrd, 540 Penn St. NE. songbyrddc.com. $20-$25.

Home Rule Music Festival: June 17 at 1 p.m. at the Parks at Walter Reed, 1010 Butternut St. NW. homerulemusicfestival.com. Free; VIP passes $50-$65.

After Party: June 17 at 10 p.m. at Songbyrd. songbyrddc.com. Free.

HR Fest Closing Night: June 24 at 7 p.m. at the Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. blackcatdc.com. $20-$25.

