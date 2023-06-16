As the Syrian refugee crisis worsens, a violinist sounds the alarm

Listen 7 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Mariela Shaker refuses to let her home fall out of earshot. The 33-year-old violinist from Aleppo, now a U.S. citizen based in London, has made an arduous journey since 2011, when a violent government crackdown set Syria on the path toward chaos. She is one of the 6.8 million refugees who have fled Syria since its descent into civil war — another 6.9 million remain displaced within Syrian borders. It’s the world’s largest refugee crisis; vast enough that it seems to have evaded our individual attention.

Meanwhile, the burden grows heavier: More than two-thirds of Syria’s population were already in desperate need of humanitarian assistance when February’s wave of devastating earthquakes claimed more than 46,000 lives across southern Turkey and northwestern Syria. Since then, refugees displaced to neighboring Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey (which alone hosts 3.6 million) face rising expenses, inadequate shelter and critical levels of food insecurity. Reports from the past two weeks document the increasing deportation of refugees from Lebanon back to Syria.

As the crisis enters its 13th year, it continues to devastate Shaker, who remains uncertain if she’ll ever return to the place that shaped her as an artist.

In 2008 at age 18, Shaker was chosen to be the youngest violin teacher at the Arabic Institute of Music, a full-time job that she balanced with her other full-time role as a business administration student at the University of Aleppo. She recalls commuting to teach her students as bombs destroyed the city around her — the world as she knew it crumbling and on fire.

Shaker sought asylum in the United States after surviving the 2013 attacks at the University of Aleppo, barely escaping the city during a 17-hour bus ride stalled by bombings and checkpoints where her violin case received the scrutiny of Syrian soldiers. Once free, Shaker secured a student visa and earned consecutive scholarships that allowed her to pursue music in the United States, first at Monmouth in Illinois, then at DePaul in Chicago, where she studied with violinist Olga Kaler.

Since then she has turned to performing and speaking, using music to amplify her message about the plight of Syrians, the displacement of its people, the struggle to stay seen and heard. In 2015, President Barack Obama honored Shaker’s work at the White House and named her a Champion of Change for World Refugees. “It’s about all the girls who are in my situation,” she tells me, “who are also fighting every day to have their voices heard, to have their dreams and future back.”

As part of World Refugee Day (June 20), Shaker returns to Washington on June 23 for a recital on the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage in support of UNHCR, the U.N. Refugee Agency. Shaker will be accompanied by pianist (and husband) Riyad Nicolas, who grew up on the same street as Shaker in Aleppo.

“Music is everything to me," Shaker tells me from her home in London, where she is founder and director of Highams Park Music Academy. "It was a bridge that saved my life. It connected me to communities. It’s opened doors for my future and gave me a voice to be able to use my instrument as a tool for peace-building. I can’t live or travel anywhere if I don’t have my violin with me.”

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

What was the place of Western classical music when you were growing up in Aleppo?

My mother wanted my brother and I to explore different activities, and music was one of them. Somehow I felt so connected to the music. When I got the violin, it felt like something really precious that I needed to take care of. I started to figure it out on my own, before going to my first lesson, how to sound the theme from the “Ode to Joy.” I was always getting ahead of myself, demanding my teacher — How do I do this? How do I do that? I started accompanying him at his performances. He was Armenian and exposed me to all kinds of Armenian music. Now, with everything happening in Syria after the war, I connect so much to it.

What was the change like, living in America as a student while the nightmare unfolded at home?

Dramatic. Monmouth was very cold, everyone had a car. I did not. I was barely able to manage. If I worked hard, I would treat myself to a Subway sandwich. All the students around me were excited to go see their parents, their relatives and siblings during summer break, Christmas break, Easter break. I didn’t have anyone to go to except my violin. I spent long hours up past midnight in my practice room every single day. English was hard for me, writing 5,000-word essays. I’d never done that. I felt like I was drowning, sleeping only three or four hours a day.

How did you make the turn from performance to advocacy for refugees?

I never thought about it at all, actually. When I first arrived in Monmouth, all I wanted was to practice my violin playing and keep a low profile. I was scared — my parents were in Syria and I was scared for their lives for a lot of things. So I was always locked away in the practice room.

One day a journalist came from the Chronicle of Higher Education and insisted on having an interview because I was the only music student at the school. After that, a lot of other journalists approached me, a lot of organizations in the U.S. reached out for performances. Everyone at Monmouth knew me as the shy person, always awkward, always in the practice room, and suddenly being out on the stage, speaking in English — it was a turning point for me.

Since then, I’ve dedicated myself to the message and the music because I know how difficult it is to be a refugee, to be very far from your own home and, so many times, not be able to see your friends or relatives again.

Can you tell me about the program that you’ll play at the Kennedy Center?

Sure, I’m starting with Mozart’s Sonata in E Minor for violin and piano. I’m playing a piece by [Fritz] Kreisler, the “Praeludium and Allegro in the Style of Pugnani.” I’m playing a piece about the Armenian genocide called “Krunk” or “The Crane" by [Armenian priest and composer Komitas]. Riyad, my husband, will play Liszt’s Hungarian Dance No. 2. We’ll close the program with “Sea Waves,” a very famous Middle East piece arranged for violin and piano by MAias Alyamani.

Do you find that Americans know what’s going on in Syria? Or do you feel like you’re reintroducing them to it every time you perform?

We can be ignorant about many things in life because everyone is busy. At the end of the day, life, even in the U.S., is not so easy — everyone has to work so hard to make their living.

Music has a way to speak to your heart before it speaks to your brain, it can make you feel the suffering of these people. We hear on the news numbers, that thousands of people died here, or a thousand people are now refugees there. Music can help humanize these numbers — it tells everyone that we are not just numbers. Each one of us has a story to tell.

That tendency to hear things in the abstract is something we do to music, too. So much of the classical music we enjoy the most comes from histories of war and struggle and difficulty — but we tend to hear it as entertainment.

Even sometimes for professional musicians who are at the top of the game, they’re often not thinking about the story behind this music — they think about fingerings, technique, perfection. But they forget the simplest message of music: humanity.

Mariela Shaker and Riyad Nicolas, June 23 at 6 p.m. Kennedy Center Millennium Stage, www.kennedy-center.org.

