4 D.C. concerts to catch over the next several days

Joseph The trio Joseph doesn’t take its name from any of its members — sisters Natalie Closner Schepman, Allison Closner and Meegan Closner — but is instead a tribute to their grandfather Jo and his hometown of Joseph, Ore. This family affair and their three-part harmonies have a knack for songs that begin folky and spare before crescendoing into sweeping indie-pop anthems brimming with melodrama and melody. New album “The Sun” focuses on the forces — gaslighting, cultural conditioning, self-doubt — that hold people back from self-actualization. As Natalie says in press materials, “It’s about looking at whatever is diminishing you or making you believe in these limitations you’ve put on yourself, and then finally asking, ‘What if I’m more than that?’” June 24 at 6 p.m. (doors open) at 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com. $35.

Baby Rose

Another artist with a deceptive moniker is Baby Rose, whose name suggests a singer with a delicate, childlike voice. Not so: The 28-year-old (born in D.C. but raised in Fayetteville, N.C.) has a powerhouse voice that is striking and surprising in its range and deep register. Her voice isn’t the only counter to her songbird contemporaries; the singer also favors a classicist soul style reminiscent of Amy Winehouse on moody, bluesy album “Through and Through.” This co-headlining tour pairs Baby Rose with collaborator and kindred spirit Q, who helps transport the singer to a synth-soul space on “Understand.” June 25 at 8 p.m. at the Howard Theatre, 620 T St. NW. thehowardtheatre.com. $22.50.

Feeble Little Horse

Feeble Little Horse is one of the upstart bands helping Saddle Creek Records continue to evolve past its country-tinged indie rock origins. The Pittsburgh four-piece makes fuzzy, noisy numbers with an attitude and musical inclinations that are decidedly ’90s-alt-rock-inspired. On the self-recorded, self-produced and — most importantly — self-assured “Girl With Fish,” Lydia Slocum’s downcast vocals smell like dispirit but have a sense of ironic humor. “I know you want me, freak / Sport star honey / Be on my team,” she entreats at one moment, capturing internet-age ennui in the next: “Do I make you cringe / Do I make you cringe online / Do I make you cry / When I cross your mind?” June 25 at 7 p.m. at Songbyrd, 540 Penn St. NE. songbyrddc.com. $17-$20.

Ab-Soul

Among hip-hop’s Black Hippy supergroup — alongside Cali-based rappers Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q and Jay Rock — Ab-Soul perhaps most embodied the crew’s hippie ethos, once proclaiming that “love is the only law” and describing his thoughts as lavender and pastel green hues. As happens with some hippies, however, Ab-Soul’s philosophical searches led him deeper down conspiratorial rabbit holes that began to dominate his music. He mostly shook that bug on last year’s “Herbert,” an album that took its title from his government name, and has gotten even more personal since its release, opening up about his issues with addiction and mental health and a suicide attempt. With a tongue for wordplay and ear for beats drawn from hip-hop’s past, Ab-Soul is now focused on his own future. June 29 at 8 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW. unionstage.com. $25-$100.

