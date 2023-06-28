With Wrizzards, 4 friends join musical forces to elevate one another

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The name of musical collective Wrizzards works on a couple of levels. There’s the pun on Washington Wizards, a nod to the foursome’s roots in the DMV area, but more fitting for the group is the play on “rizz,” zoomer slang for charisma that has catapulted into the online lexicon this year (with your reaction to the seemingly incomprehensible phrase “Livvy rizzed up Baby Gronk” serving as a litmus test for which generational cohort you fall in).

The idea of these four young Filipino musicians — J Matty, Leif, Tina Carzon and Bema Tadey — being wizards of rizz is an inside joke that began as a parody Instagram account, but they’re wizards of something else: the alchemical transformation of their individual musical backgrounds and interests into something new and noble.

All four use the word “surrounded” to describe their experience with music in their youth. Tadey’s father was a lead guitarist in a band, and Matty’s father was the lead singer of a group in the Philippines, while Leif grew up in a church band and Carzon used to tag along with her brother to the studio. Meanwhile, their social and familial surroundings made collaboration a natural fit: Leif grew up in the same family group as Carzon, who was jamming with Tadey, who knew Leif — who lives with Matty — through church.

Advertisement

“We just got together for these weekly jam sessions, and eventually we started hanging out as friends, too, and then supporting each other’s shows and helping each other write music,” Leif explains.

While they haven’t been jamming together for that long, their collaborative process has already borne fruit. Leif and Matty teamed up to deliver disco vibes on “Lucid,” a song full of walking bass lines, hand claps and shimmering synths. Leif also co-wrote Matty’s “You Changed Me,” which begins as an acoustic ballad but reveals an R&B groover about late nights, missed calls and the wounds of a failed relationship.

Leif, who runs Back House Studios in Springfield, also has credits across Carzon’s “Dose” EP, which explores a range of woozy R&B and even bossa nova. Elsewhere, Matty duets with Tadey on “Nothing At All,” a slow-motion synth-pop jam about a breakup, a theme she handles by herself on the lovelorn “Off My Mind.”

Advertisement

At their upcoming show at Songbyrd, the members of the collective will perform individually before coming together to perform the songs they’ve written together. Perhaps they’ll debut one they previewed on Instagram in April, showing off a seductive four-party harmony and a lyric that speaks to their collective power: “Even when the skies are falling down, I know I’m not alone, though I could drown.”

July 1 at 7 p.m. at Songbyrd, 540 Penn St. NE. songbyrddc.com. $15-$20.

Gift this article Gift Article