Folk-rock band You and Me and You owes its origins and ethos to D.C.

In some ways, You and Me and You is as do-it-yourself a project as they come. The D.C. folk-rock group remembers its earliest live performances: house shows in Mount Pleasant around 2018, with cross-legged listeners squeezed on living room floors passing buckets to encourage donations (which the band sorely needed, because the members shared one drumstick and one wooden spoon in their turns as percussionists).

But in a more metaphorical, more sentimental way, You and Me and You is not a band that did it themselves. It’s a four-piece born wholly from the local independent music community — more specifically, from the open-mic nights at the Boundary Stone pub, which also helped spawn bands like Moozy, Not Your Groupies and Friends of Friends.

In 2018, singer and guitarist Dani Zessoules moved from Massachusetts to a D.C. group house she found through a Craigslist advertisement that mentioned its proximity to the Bloomingdale bar; before her first week in the District was over, she’d played at an open-mic night that introduced her to bassist Emily Mann and vocalist/guitarist Reed Doherty, who organized the weekly event. Pat Gunning, another Boundary Stone regular, would later join as drummer.

“Even our name is a product of the open-mic night,” Zessoules says in a Zoom interview. “We’d show up with no plans to play, just knowing that a bunch of musicians are going to be there, and be like, ‘Who’s going up? You and me and you?’ That’s how we created the least Google-able band name in the world.”

Since its 2018 conception, the group has produced folksy songs with lush harmonies and a laid-back craft, first in the 2021 EP “Living Room” — fittingly named for the location of the band’s Tuesday night rehearsals, with album art of the orange velvet Goodwill chair they have to push out of the way to make room for instruments — then in debut album “Just to Keep Them Happy,” released this summer. And that recent set of tracks is as full of tongue-in-cheek complaints about the ironies of modern life as it is brimming with fuzzy, earnest notions of love and friendship.

“It captures all the different iterations of the band in a very clean and more professional way,” Zessoules says. “It just feels like something we’ve had on the shelf and we just need to get it out there so we can start whatever’s next.”

But even as You and Me and You evolves from performing house shows to an upcoming album release party at the 800-person-capacity Black Cat, its members are deeply mindful that they didn’t get here alone.

“When we’re onstage, we’re going to look out and see our community there, which is just the magic of D.C.,” says Mann. “Even though we’ve leveled up to this new venue, it still is that homegrown-ness that’s intact.”

June 30 at 8 p.m. at the Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. blackcatdc.com. $15-$20.

