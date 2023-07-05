4 concerts to catch in D.C. over the next several days

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Breakin’ Even presents Staycation Summer means music festival season. But why travel to Coachella or Lollapalooza if the festival will come to you? That’s the idea behind Breakin’ Even’s Staycation, which will bring a handful of Mid-Atlantic rock and punk bands to Pie Shop over two nights. Baltimore’s Dosser, specialists in guitar-forward, loud-quiet-loud rock; Pittsburgh punk act Nightmarathons; sarcastic Philly DIYers Trash Boy; and Brooklyn pop-punk power trio Fat Heaven make up the out-of-town contingent, while D.C. will be repped by Flowerbomb — winners of this year’s Wammie for best rock band — plus emo-punks Dear Spring, self-described “power slackers” Venray, newcomers Little A, and Peak Bloom, which just released a debut EP. July 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. at Pie Shop, 1339 H St. NE. pieshopdc.com. $15-$25.

KeiyaA

KeiyaA self-released her debut album, “Forever, Ya Girl,” on March 27, 2020, at a moment when the pandemic was causing great uncertainty, anxiety and fear around the world. While the timing was coincidental, the masterful album served, in some ways, as a balm for folks on the same frequency as the Chicago-born, Brooklyn-based artist. “Forever, Ya Girl” is a salutation that reveals a universe of sound: heat-warped synthesizers, skitter-shuffle beats and the richest instrument of all, KeiyaA’s voice. Amid occasional clips of crosstalk and conversations, the singer-songwriter-producer delivers lyrics that mine poetry from political liberation and personal experience, which, with her pen, sound like the same thing. July 12 at 8 p.m. at the Pocket, 1508 North Capitol St. NW. thepocketdc.com. $20-$23.

Tony Shhnow

Tony Shhnow is a leading proponent of plugg, a laid-back and lethargic subgenre of trap music, but no matter how blunted the beats, the Atlanta rapper is a self-confident motormouth with no shortage of boasts and bluster. Shhnow helped establish his name on songs by collaborators Father and TiaCorine that feature lyrics like, “She think she found love … you should find yo’ keys” and “I used to want love, now I want drugs.” For his latest project, “Love Streak,” he brandishes those bad-boyfriend bona fides over flipped samples of R&B jams by the likes of Solange, whose “I could’ve been in love by now / If it wasn’t for Tony” lyric finds new meaning in anti-love anthem “If It Wasn’t For Me.” July 12 at 8 p.m. at Songbyrd, 540 Penn St. NE. songbyrddc.com. $15-$25.

Erykah Badu

These days, the economic realities of the music business mean most artists release albums as a way to build buzz for tours. That’s not the case for Erykah Badu, the neo-soul pioneer whose last full-length album came out in 2010. Generations of fans still flock to see the enigmatic singer-songwriter, and her influence continues to be felt in music and beyond (she popularized the phrase “stay woke” in her 2008 song “Master Teacher,” years before it became a hashtag). And the love is mutual: “What happens between the audience and the artist is a very special thing,” Badu told Vibe. “I feel like myself the most when I’m there. So please expect to feel like yourself when you come be around me.” July 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena, 601 F St. NW. capitalonearena.com. $29.95-$325.

