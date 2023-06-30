Ice Spice, ‘Like…?’
If you loved “Munch (Feelin’ U)” — a standout single that I described last year as cold, hard proof that this Bronx rapper “knows exactly how and where to exhale her rhymes into drill music’s sleek architecture, offering a breathy human counterpoint to the alien bass lines, the glitchy hi-hats, the antiseptic synth melodies that tend to hide out in the corner” — here are five more songs where that came from.
Kelela, ‘Raven’
When Kelela touched down in her hometown for performance at 9:30 Club in March, it was a chance to hear songs from her fabulous new album perfume air: “Long proficient in Janet Jackson’s ability to deliver platinum melodies as if spritzing them from a bottle of Chanel No. 5, Kelela’s voice has become a fuller, sturdier thing, so she uses it to fortify a magnetic assortment of du-jour dance tracks that throb, and puff, and crackle, and effervesce, and should only remind you of Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ if you lack taste or imagination.”
Paramore, ‘This Is Why’
This trio of emo survivalists — led by the exponentially electric Hayley Williams — have resharpened their sound on their sixth album, a post-punky collection of songs that “feels as jagged and sweet as a crushed lollipop.” Or at least that’s how the best cuts from “This Is Why” sounded live. An asterisk from that same concert review: Paramore’s “greatness still needs to be eye- and ear-witnessed to be fully understood” — but if you can’t catch them live, start here.
Screaming Females, ‘Desire Pathway’
From my review of “Desire Pathway,” the rousing new album by the New Jersey punk lifers: “Our praise reflex leans toward the superlative in this dank information age, an era when the only artists who transcend the digital noise seem to be the ones whose music gets overpraised on social media for being the most this or the best that. Out here in reality, Screaming Females only concern themselves with being. The New Jersey-born trio remain adamantly DIY in their day-to-day affairs, which makes their year-after-year music feel proud and principled.”
Wifigawd and Soudiere, ‘36 Chambers of Pressure Vol. 2’
Wifigawd has been one of D.C.’s most visionary and stylish rappers for more than a few years now, “dropping words into the beat the way people drop bowling balls onto Posturepedic mattresses,” as I wrote in a Washington Post profile about his life and work. “Musically, he tends to gravitate toward melodies that feel as cool as an open refrigerator door in August, and bass timbres that feel like the refrigerator is falling on you.” All of that holds true on this heavy-cool new mixtape with French producer Soudiere.
Kali Uchis, ‘Red Moon in Venus’
This venturesome pop singer has roots in nearby Northern Virginia, but based on the astrological title of her sumptuous new album, “Red Moon in Venus,” her concerns are more celestial than ever. No need to cramp your neck staring into the heavens, though. From a review of her semi-homecoming May concert at the Anthem in Washington, I wrote, “Now three albums into her career, Uchis has never sounded more assertive, more nuanced, more detail-minded, more decisive. Why cede all that volition to twinkles in the sky?”
Lana Del Rey, ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’
Oh, Lana. Will she remain a mystery ever thus? In my review of her extraordinary new album, I wrote that our hero “lives inside the reality we all share, but she only makes music inside her own — so the more real everything gets in her songs, the less real it feels inside our heads. That’s no magic trick. When you’re a pop singer doing it at the very highest of levels, realism gets deeply weird.”
Poison Ruin, ‘Harvest’
“You’ll know you’ve encountered a truly great punk band when their sound acts like a vetting mechanism, and then as a sort of protective forcefield,” I wrote about “Harvest,” this group’s bleak and thrilling new album. “Poison Ruin is a truly great punk band, but the forcefield is a moat. The Philadelphia quartet leans hard on the kind of medieval tropes more frequently deployed by kitsch-curious heavy metal groups — album covers adorned with ancient warriors, song titles poxed with umlauts — but their sound is very much their own.”
Peso Pluma, ‘Génesis’
One of the year’s most surprising pop success stories belongs to Peso Pluma, a native of Guadalajara whose youthful take on regional Mexican music has surged on streaming services, quickly turning the 24-year-old into a planetary concern. But the visceral excitement of Peso Pluma’s latest album, “Génesis,” resides in the timbre of his voice — a throaty rasp that he manages to siphon through his sinuses, breathing stylishness and gravitas into every melody.
Veeze, ‘Ganger’
Do you remember the last time you found yourself in a club, surreptitiously pulling your phone from your pocket to Shazam a song that would end up ruling your life? I do. Jan. 16, 2020. I was at a Mavi show at the old Songbyrd nightclub when the DJ played “Itself” by Veeze, a nano-hit from a then-burgeoning Michigan rap scene that instantly sent my brain into a months-long hypnosis. I’ve been waiting for Veeze to eclipse himself ever since, and he’s finally done it on this fantastic new album, rapping in hurried blurts and slumpy sighs, as if having discovered how to phrase his rhymes ahead of and behind the beat simultaneously — mastery disguised as nonchalance.