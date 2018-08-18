

Immigration and Customs Enforcement badge. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

Maria del Carmen Venegas, already a mother of four, has baby delivery down to a science by now.

She was on her way to deliver a baby boy, her fifth child, by Caesarean section in a planned operation Wednesday afternoon. Her husband, Joel Arrona-Lara, was driving her car to the hospital.

But first, they had to stop for fuel in a San Bernardino, Calif. gas station.

Two SUVs swooped in to block the vehicle. They belonged to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the agents asked for Venegas’s identification, she later told CBS Los Angeles. She complied. The agents also asked for Arrona’s identification.

The couple was in a hurry when they left, and his ID was at home, Venegas told Univision affiliate KMEX.

The agents searched the car and led Arrona away in handcuffs, leaving her stranded and frantic. She drove to the hospital herself and delivered her baby, she told the stations. Surveillance video from inside the store shows her crying and distraught.

“My husband needs to be here,” Venegas told CBS in Spanish. “He had to wait for his son for so long, and someone just took him away.”

Arrona is a Mexican illegally residing in the country, and is detained pending removal proceedings, ICE spokeswoman Lori Haley told The Washington Post on Saturday.

“ICE continues to focus its enforcement resources on individuals who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security. ICE conducts targeted immigration enforcement in compliance with federal law and agency policy,” Haley said.

Arrona’s legal representative, Emilio Amaya García, said he believes the agents were after someone else when they encountered him. They did not have a warrant prepared, he said, and García is not aware of any criminal history. He is representing Arrona through San Bernardino Community Service Center, a nonprofit group.

His concern was how the arrest affected Venegas. She had preeclampsia, he said, a pregnancy complication marked by high blood pressure. The couple explained the condition to Venegas, he believes.

“They left her alone,” he told The Post on Saturday. “They put the well-being and safety of the mother and baby at risk.”

Garcia said Venegas remains in the hospital.

Haley declined to say if the arresting agents considered delaying Arrona’s arrest until after the birth, or if they could have escorted Venegas to the hospital, given her condition. She also declined to provide any regulations either allowing or prohibiting those kinds of agent-level decisions.

ICE has ramped up arrests in the Trump administration following executive orders that directed the agency to pursue any undocumented alien in the country. Previously, ICE used what it has called “prosecutorial discretion” to bypass nonviolent offenders in favor of criminals and recent migrants given budget and resource constraints.

That has changed since President Trump took office.

“If you’re in this country illegally, and you committed a crime by entering this country, you should be uncomfortable, then-ICE director Thomas D. Homan told lawmakers in June 2017. “You should look over your shoulder.”

The Trump administration has also removed protections from certain classes to align with the executive orders. For instance, the administration in March rescinded an Obama-era directive that generally ordered immigration officials to release pregnant women from custody.