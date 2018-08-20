

Dallas Sheriff Lupe Valdez in 2016. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)

Years before her bid to become the Democratic nominee for Texas governor, then-Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez had a problem with her sidearm.

Her personally owned Beretta 92F was malfunctioning, and Valdez needed a replacement in October 2011. Range masters dug into their secure inventory and found the exact same model. A serial number was engraved on the side: BER408034Z.

There are many like it, but that Beretta 9mm is the only firearm missing from the sheriff’s inventory, department spokesman Raul Reyna told The Washington Post on Monday.

Valdez, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, cannot account for what happened to her sidearm after she left office in December.

And neither can the sheriff’s department, which has scoured the inventory amid concerns the firearm could land in the hands of criminals if it is not found.

“Once I was notified that my weapon was not accounted for, I did my due diligence to locate the weapon. To my knowledge, my weapon was misplaced during the transition,” Valdez said in a written statement to the Dallas Morning News, which first reported the story.

“As a leader, I take responsibility for any error that happened during my transition regarding my weapon,” Valdez added. “I take gun ownership seriously and I have cooperated with the department.” A spokesperson for Valdez did not return a request for comment.

[Man charged in ’stand your ground’ killing has history of gun threats, prosecutors say]

The incident has complicated Valdez’s uphill battle against incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who has seized on the issue, releasing an attack ad days after the Morning News report.

“Lupe Valdez wants to run the state of Texas but can’t even keep track of her gun? Texans deserve better.” Abbott wrote Thursday.

https://twitter.com/AbbottCampaign/status/1030113289269854209

Valdez, who became sheriff in 2005, left the department on Dec. 31. Reyna said it was probably a few weeks later that the department discovered the weapon was not in its inventory.

They convened with Valdez. She couldn’t find it either, Reyna said.

It is now classified as lost or stolen, according to a report provided to The Post dated July 13. An investigation was launched afterward, Reyna said, and is still ongoing.

“We’re still working with Lupe to see if she knows what happened,” he said. The department worked to find the weapon before issuing the report, he said.

That Lupe used her own sidearm is not unusual. Sheriffs and deputies are allowed to used personal firearms on duty if they are on an approved list, Reyna said.

Valdez — a quadruple Texas trailblazer as a liberal Hispanic woman who is also openly gay — has been progressive on gun issues. In June, she proposed gun control measures that included punishments in some circumstances for people who lose control of their firearms.

[Richard Russell: Details emerge of a ‘compassionate’ man after Seattle plane heist and fiery crash]

“We also should enact new safety requirements that hold parents accountable if reckless storage of weapons allows children to gain access to a firearm,” she wrote in a piece for the Houston Chronicle.

She said the episode of her missing firearm will not deter her from making gun control a cornerstone campaign issue in the gun-friendly state, the Morning News reported.

“I promise this: I will not stop talking about common sense gun reform and will not be strong armed by my opponent to silence the debate on gun violence and responsible ownership,” she said.

Abbott has been conservative on gun measures and has blamed mass shootings on mental health and “hearts without God." He advocated an increase in armed teachers after a gunman killed 10 people in a Houston-area high school in May.

Reyna said it is unclear whether Valdez will eventually be charged or fined for losing county property. The missing pistol has a value of $649.99, the report said.

But the department did not pay for it, at least not directly. It was seized by deputies, Reyna said, most likely during an incident such as a narcotics bust.

Now the department is racing to keep it from completing a cycle.

“Obviously we’re concerned it shows up at some crime scene,” Reyna said.

Read more:

An 87-year-old woman carried a knife outside to cut dandelions. Police Tasered her.

The ultimate code-switcher: How a black detective used the n-word to infiltrate the KKK