A South Carolina woman was killed by an alligator while walking her dog on Hilton Head Island in what authorities said was an “extremely uncommon” attack.

Officials with the Beaufort, S.C., County Sheriff’s Office said the woman, identified by authorities as 45-year-old Cassandra Cline, was pulled into a lagoon Monday morning by the eight-foot-long reptile. Deputies responded to the scene near Wood Duck Road in the Sea Pines neighborhood about 9:30 a.m. and pulled her body from the water, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said the woman’s dog was not harmed.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources spokesman David Lucas said fatal alligator attacks are “extremely uncommon,” especially in South Carolina.

Lucas said that over the past four decades, there has been only one other recorded death from an alligator encounter in the state. In 2016, a 90-year-old woman found dead in a pond in Charleston was believed to have been killed by an alligator, according to the Post and Courier. Lucas said that since 1976, there have about 20 nonfatal encounters with alligators in the state.

After Monday’s incident, Lucas said, authorities captured the alligator and euthanized it.

Authorities are awaiting an autopsy to determine the woman’s exact cause of death, according to the statement from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and the Beaufort County coroner’s office said no further information was available.

A spokeswoman with Sea Pines Community Services Associates called it a “tragedy,” saying the homeowners association is working with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources during the investigation.

The Department of Natural Resources has previously warned residents and visitors to the coastal plains to beware that alligators may be hiding in bodies of water and not to approach the animals for any reason.

Officials also said people should avoid swimming in water or allowing pets to swim in water where alligators are known to live, and urged people to never feed the animals because it can make them aggressive toward humans.

“Not only is it illegal in South Carolina to feed alligators, it also teaches them to associate people with food,” according to a 2016 news release. “This can cause alligators to lose their natural fear of humans. In many cases, fed alligators will begin to approach at the sight of people and may become aggressive in seeking a handout. These animals will be euthanized to prevent unwanted alligator interactions.

"Also, don’t dispose of fish scraps or crab bait in the water at boat ramps, docks, swimming, or camping areas. You can inadvertently be feeding alligators.”

