

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen stands behind Trump during a campaign stop in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, on Sept. 21, 2016. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst/File)

It began around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. For 90 minutes, Americans witnessed a split-screen legal drama as two men formally crossed over from former employees of the highest-ranking U.S. official to convicted felons, likely destined for prison. Within the hour, news had broken that Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s onetime attorney, standing inside a Manhattan federal courtroom, pleaded guilty to eight crimes, including violations of campaign finance law “in coordination with and at the direction of” Trump. And in Virginia, Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted of eight counts of bank and tax fraud.

Later, federal prosecutors announced that Rep. Duncan D. Hunter (R-Calif.), an early Trump supporter, and his wife have been indicted on campaign finance violations.

There was one recurring refrain throughout the day: No one is above the law.

In three separate cases, from Cohen’s guilty plea, to Manafort’s conviction and Rep. Duncan Hunter’s indictment, prosecutors have repeated similar lines:

“We are a nation of laws and the essence of [Michael Cohen’s] case is about justice. That is, an equal playing field for all persons in the eyes of the law,” Deputy U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Robert Khuzami said at a press conference. “The rule of law applies.”

“Mr. Manafort is not above the law,” Special Counsel’s Office prosecutor Greg Andres reminded jurors in closing arguments last week.

“Today’s indictment is a reminder that no one is above the law,” U.S. Attorney Adam Braverman said Tuesday as he announced an indictment charging Hunter with wire fraud, conspiracy and more.

But if no one is above the law, what does that mean for President Trump?

Cohen’s plea allocution directly implicates the president in a slew of illegal activity, raising a tricky issue: can a president be indicted and prosecuted while he is still serving?

The debate over whether an American president should ever be above the law dates to the Constitutional Convention of 1787. The founding fathers believed that, unlike the English crown, the answer was no, explained New York University Law School professor David Golove. “Shall any man be above Justice? Above all shall that man be above it, who can commit the most extensive injustice?” asked Virginia Delegate George Mason.

The system of impeachment, delegates decided, best reduced the undue politicization likely to arise alongside accusations against a president. The men specifically discussed the need to impeach for corruption, reasoning that the executive “may be bribed by a greater interest to betray his trust.”

The Constitution entrusts the House with the responsibility of impeachment, which is decided by a majority vote. Then, the decision is sent to the Senate to preside over a trial. The power of the Senate is limited to removing a president and precluding him from holding future office, though he can still be tried criminally for the same offense. Only two presidents — Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton — reached the Senate for trial. Neither was removed from office; both were acquitted, Johnson by only one vote.

The ‘rule of law’ is the central theory supporting the indictment of a sitting president, said Golove. Historically, the executive was viewed like a citizen, he said, "having a duty to comply with the law and suffer consequences if he did not, as anyone else would.”

Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani recently suggested that a president could not be indicted while in office, relying on Department of Justice guidelines and the Supreme Court’s decision in a civil lawsuit brought by Paula Jones against then-president Bill Clinton.

But Giuliani missed the point, according to legal experts.

Duke University law professor Walter Dellinger, who argued the Jones case on behalf of the government, said that the court postponed the suit until the end of Clinton’s term, holding that ongoing litigation would have been too big an interference with his duties as head of the executive branch. Still, Clinton was not immune from the investigation. While president, he was deposed under oath and, had the case not settled, would have been ordered to go to trial, too.

“The lawsuit’s burden on the executive branch” — which was real and damaging, in the short run — "was to some degree offset by the powerful message that’s sent around the world about American respect for the rule of law,” Dellinger said. Although a criminal indictment may create a cloud over the presidency, nothing in the Constitution precludes the investigation and indictment of a sitting president from moving forward.

“People recite the mantra ‘No one is above the law,’ yet fail to acknowledge the tension between the principle and the idea that a president could be immune from indictment until he’s out of office,” said Laurence Tribe, professor of constitutional law at Harvard. If the concern is that a criminal trial would be too inundating, Tribe suggested indicting a president, but delaying any criminal proceedings until the end of his term, an option other legal experts have agreed with.

There must be an appropriate way to strike a balance, he said, between waiting to indict and running out of time to bring a criminal case.

"The notion that a sitting president can’t be indicted cannot be a categorical rule,” said Dellinger. “Suppose a president went nuclear and without justification pardoned all his or her co-conspirators in serious crimes. I have no doubt that the Justice Department would revisit its policy and approve an indictment of the only person left standing – the president himself. The policy has changed before, and it can change again.”

Relying on Cohen’s Tuesday admission to the court, Trump has been cast as either aiding in or conspiring to commit a federal crime. Assuming there’s corroborating evidence to show Trump broke the law, it would not be unfathomable for him to face impeachment and a criminal indictment — after leaving office.

