There are multiple fatalities in a “mass shooting" at a mall in downtown Jacksonville, Fla. on Sunday, authorities said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is dead. Authorities did not know if there were additional gunmen and said they were conducting additional searches for suspects. The incident took place at the Jacksonville Landing Mall.

“Stay far away from the area...The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY," The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter.

The shooting took place at a Madden 19 tournament event in that was apparently live-streaming from the mall.

In an unconfirmed video that featured game play and commentary, more than a dozen shots can be heard, interspersed with screams.

A 22-year-old gamer from the United Kingdom, Danny Flaherty, said when the shooting started “my only thoughts at the time was to run.”

Later, he said police had arrived.

“We have been informed by the police that we cannot discuss the information as it’s not a murder scene.”

A live stream of the competition on Twitch showed a red laser dot briefly appearing on a competitor’s sweatshirt before the camera angle switched and gunshots could be heard. The competitor has not been identified and it’s unclear if he was injured.

About 45 minutes after the sheriff’s office first announced the live shooting, it asked people still in the mall to call 911 for help.

One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

This is a developing story. It will be updated.