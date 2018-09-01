The terror that swept Austin for three weeks in March ended as it began — in a blast from a handcrafted bomb.

Police say Mark Anthony Conditt killed two people and injured four others in five separate bombings. With each incident, authorities inched closer to his whereabouts using surveillance video and cellphone data.

When Austin SWAT officers tracked him to a hotel before 2 a.m. on March 21, he sped away toward Round Rock north of Austin. Police gave chase as a police helicopter buzzed overhead, with its infrared lens trained on Conditt, video released Friday shows.

Conditt swerves to avoid a police van in front of him on a highway frontage road. Another police van rams Conditt's SUV to bring it to a halt.

An officer in tactical gear jumps out and strikes the passenger window three times, possibly with the butt of his rifle. A white flash erupts, and flames streak from the driver's side window. The officer jumps back.

"Got an explosion, got an explosion inside the vehicle,” the helicopter crew says.

Another officer, covering his colleague, only briefly flinches. He sweeps his weapon over to the driver's side as at least six officers converge on the smoking vehicle in seconds.

Conditt was killed in the blast, and an officer was injured in the explosion, Austin Police Department Chief Brian Manley said afterward. Police had said an officer also shot at Conditt, but the video does not clearly show a shooting.

The series of bombings began March 2, with a package bomb blast that killed Anthony Stephan House, 39, a father of a young daughter. Police initially said they thought it was an isolated incident.

Then, 10 days later, another explosion killed Draylen Mason, a college-bound 17-year-old known for his passion for music. Mason’s mother was also injured. A third explosive injured Esperanza Herrera, a 75-year-old Hispanic woman visiting her mother, hours later.

Authorities said they were considering whether at least some of the victims were targeted because of their race. Relatives also wondered if any family connections played a role: House’s stepfather is friends with Mason’s grandfather Norman, and both are prominent fixtures at a local black church.

Those bombings were on the east side of Austin, where many black and Latino families live.

Six days later, two white men were injured by a tripwire bomb across town in southwest Austin, worrying investigators who said the shift toward a random attack and new device triggers signaled sophistication and complicated the manhunt.

But a premature detonation at a Texas FedEx facility, and another intercepted package bomb, helped investigators lead them to Conditt, they say.

Conditt left a 22-minute confessional video on his cellphone, which showed him admitting to the bombings, according to authorities.

His motives were unclear, as was how he quietly become a proficient bombmaker. Authorities said the message did not point to any indications of terror or hate.

