

John Daniel Carothers was charged with attempted first degree murder and eight counts of reckless endangerment and one count of aggravated arson following a fire in which he is accused of killing his roommate at a Veterans Affairs home in Tennessee.

In a letter to a hate group, John Daniel Carothers declared the Bible is “about white people and for white people,” authorities say. Then he confessed to burning a black man to death.

"To my brothers and sisters in Jesus Christ our savior and Lord . . . I am in the Rutherford County Jail for burning a black man,” Carothers wrote in the letter that was intercepted in his Tennessee jail last month. “I set him on fire with lighter fluid poured on his head.”

The letter was read aloud in a court hearing last month for Carothers, a 53-year-old white man charged with the March murder of Robert Miller, a 40-year-old black man, which left authorities grappling for motive. Now, investigators say, Carother's confession makes it clear he was driven by race. Prosecutors are considering pursuing the case as a hate crime, according to reporting from the Murfreesboro, Tenn., Post.

“It makes me realize I have a responsibility to pursue this case with great vigor and to make sure this is punished and this type of act is discouraged,” Assistant District Attorney General J. Paul Newman told the newspaper.

Tennessee is one of five U.S. states without any specific hate crime laws, according to PolitiFact, but prosecutors could apply a hate crime enhancement that might lengthen Carothers's sentence if he is convicted.

Sheriff's department employees intercepted the letter because it was addressed to the American Institute of Theology — a hate group in Harrison, Ark., that ascribes to “Christian Identity.” The group is associated with Kingdom Identity Ministries that " identifies people of color as soulless sub-humans and Jews as satanic or cursed by God,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center website. Kingdom Identity Ministries' own website refers to the war between “the children of light and the children of darkness” and links to books like “Racial Difference: More Than Skin Deep” and “The Negro and the World Crisis.” It's estimated that as many as 50,000 Americans practice some form of Christian Identity, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Carothers asked the recipients of the handwritten letter to send him a study bible from the group and to “look up Murfreesboro, TN 37129 for March 17th or 18th. It appears he died on the 24th.”

Miller and Carothers had lived together in a Veterans Affairs assisted living home in Murfreesboro for almost three months, investigators say, when Carothers attacked Miller on March 17. Lisa Hathaway, a cook at the home, the Daily News Journal reported, testified to the horror of that morning: how she heard screaming after the fire devoured Miller's bed, how they helped Miller to the shower to try to extinguish the flames, how Miller's skin was coming off, how the men told her it was Carothers that did it. An autopsy on March 26 revealed Miller died from burns on his head and torso, the Daily Journal News reported.

"It was a shock, because [Carothers] didn’t seem like he did not like black people,” Hathaway testified. “He seemed like he was a nice man."

After the blaze, investigators tracked down Carothers as he wandered near a QuikMart, the Murfreesboro Post reported. He was carrying a backpack containing clothes and a bottle of Zippo lighter fluid, Quinn Rodriguez, the officer who stopped Carothers, testified.

"I live in a place I burned,” Carothers told Rodriguez, according to the Murfreesboro Post.

Police detective Jacob Fountain testified that he'd tried to talk with Miller before he was loaded into the ambulance, but couldn't because he'd been given a sedative, the Murfreesboro Post reported. Fountain said he couldn't tell if there'd been “bad blood” between Miller and Carothers.

Carothers is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated arson and seven counts of reckless endangerment, because the other men in the home had to escape the fire. In 1999, Carothers was convicted of second-degree murder. In 2011, after being charged with second-degree murder again, he pleaded guilty to a lower charge, the Daily News Journal reported.

Miller's murder — and the racism that may have caused it — is unprecedented in this part of Tennessee, District Attorney Jennings Jones told the Daily News Journal. Jennings said federal authorities may look into the case as a hate crime.

"We have our share of crime, but we really have not seen this style of crime driven by racial animus,” Jones told the Journal.

Neither Jones, nor Carothers's attorney Ben Wetsel, could be immediately reached by The Post for comment.

Hate crimes have been on the rise in major U.S. cities for the past four years, and they're growing more common in Tennessee, too, jumping more than 10 percent between 2016 and 2017, according to a report from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Of the nearly 200 hate crimes in the state last year, nearly 38 percent were motivated by anti-black prejudice.

In a statement last week, Allison Padilla-Goodman, Southeast Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League condemned the murder and said the discovery of the letter “intensifies the magnitude of an already brutal homicide.” She asked that the district attorney seek hate-crime enhancement if Carothers is sentenced and said the state should make a comprehensive hate-crime law to honor Miller.

"The crime has undoubtedly inflicted deep wounds on the victim’s family, the African American community and beyond,” Padilla-Goodman said in the statement. “Justice demands that hate crime charges be brought."

