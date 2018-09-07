Hours after authorities hauled away a New Jersey couple's BMW allegedly bought with donations that were supposed to help a homeless veteran get off the street, the online fundraising company GoFundMe announced that there would be a six-figure happy ending for Johnny Bobbitt.

Or, at least, happy-ish.

The company said Bobbitt will get the balance of the more than $400,000 in donations “he has not yet received or benefited from,” according to a statement. “GoFundMe’s goal has always been to ensure Johnny gets support he deserves.”

The company also said it was cooperating with the investigation looking at what, exactly, Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico did with all the money that stemmed from a heartwarming story about an off-ramp rescue and soured into something much worse.

Last week, Bob­bitt filed a law­suit against the couple, al­leg­ing they with­held most of the mon­ey and spent it on va­ca­tions, gam­bling and a new BMW. A judge gave McClure and D'Amico until this past Monday to hand over the remain­ing money, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. But a day af­ter the dead­line, an attorney for Bob­bitt said there was no mon­ey left to sur­ren­der.

Bob­bitt's legal team has asked Judge Paul­a T. Dow to force the couple to stay in New Jer­sey, give up their pass­ports and not spend any mon­ey from their bank ac­counts, the In­quir­er re­port­ed. The judge also ordered the couple to appear in court, saying that she had heard enough from their attorney, according to CNN.

Mc­Clure and D'Amico start­ed the crowdfunding cam­paign af­ter Bob­bitt came to Mc­Clure's res­cue on the side of the road in October. Mc­Clure had run out of gas on In­ter­state 95 in Philadelphia, and Bob­bitt walked to a serv­ice sta­tion and spent $20 of his own mon­ey to buy her gas.

"John­ny did not ask me for a dol­lar, and I couldn’t re­pay him at that mo­ment be­cause I didn’t have any cash, but I have been stop­ping by his spot for the past few weeks,” Mc­Clure wrote on GoFundMe. “I re­paid him for the gas, gave him a jack­et, gloves, a hat, and warm socks, and I give him a few dol­lars every time I see him.”

Mc­Clure and D'Amico could not be reached for comment Friday morning.

There are con­flict­ing re­ports from the couple and Bob­bitt a­bout how the mon­ey was used and whether Bob­bitt was a par­tic­i­pant or a vic­tim.

Initially, the crowdfunding campaign was a heartwarming story. Mc­Clure and D'Amico said they hoped the money would buy Bobbitt, a­mong oth­er things, his own home and his “dream” truck: a 1999 Ford Ranger. That holiday season they made a Christmas-card-ready trio, baking cookies and wearing holidays onesies at the couple's Burlington home.



This photo taken Aug. 15, 2018, shows Johnny Bobbitt Jr., the homeless veteran who gave $20 for gas for Kate McClure, back on the streets with his brother. Bobbitt, who helped a stranded motorist in Philadelphia, said he is panhandling once again and using drugs, and he has no access to the money raised on his behalf.He gained worldwide attention when he used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of stranded motorist Kate McClure in November 2017. (David Swanson /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

In the months that fol­lowed, the couple used the mon­ey to buy him a camp­er — in their own names — a TV, a lap­top and two cellphones, as well as a used SUV that has since bro­ken down, ac­cord­ing to local news re­ports.

But signs that things had gone awry piled up. Bob­bitt met with a fi­nan­cial adviser but nev­er had ac­cess to the mon­ey or signed pa­per­work for a trust, ac­cord­ing to the In­quir­er. D’Amico said he kept $200,000 — the a­mount that re­mained af­ter paying for the camp­er, SUV and oth­er ex­pens­es — in a savings ac­count that he would glad­ly turn over to Bob­bitt once he kicked an ad­dic­tion to opioids and man­aged to hold down a job.

But Bob­bitt said he saw troub­ling signs. Mc­Clure is a re­cep­tion­ist for the New Jer­sey Department of Transportation, and D’Amico is a car­pen­ter, ac­cord­ing to the In­quir­er. But sud­den­ly, she had a new BMW, and the couple were tak­ing va­ca­tions to Flori­da, Cali­for­nia and Las Vegas, Bob­bitt told the In­quir­er. He learn­ed of a heli­cop­ter ride they took over the Grand Canyon.

And Bob­bitt told the In­quir­er that D’Amico gam­bled away some of the GoFundMe mon­ey at a ca­si­no in Philadelphia. D’Amico told the news­paper that he had in­deed used $500 from the bank ac­count to gam­ble on a night when he for­got his Sugarhouse Casino card but had “quick­ly re­paid” the mon­ey with his win­nings. The couple have de­nied that they used any more of the mon­ey for any­thing else for them­selves.

Bobbitt and his attorney disagreed, saying the shiny BMW in McClure's driveway was proof.

On Thursday, police officers and a tow truck showed up at the couple's home to confiscate it.

The couple's home was searched as part of a criminal investigation, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said in a statement, but charges have not been filed, CNN reported.

During the search, the couple looked unhurried. TV news footage showed D'Amico swinging a golf club on the lawn as officers carried boxes of evidence out of his house. He fiddled with his baseball cap and played fetch with a dog. McClure stayed mostly out of sight before driving away in a white sedan.

GoFundMe made its announcement later that day.

The company has a limited guarantee to ensure “donors' intentions are honored and the recipient gets the help they need,” but that policy has limits. Donors who find evidence of misuse can get a refund of up to $1,000, and intended recipients who don't get the money raised on their behalf can get a maximum of $25,000. But the company removed the cap in Bobbitt's case, along with a restriction requiring claims about malfeasance to be made in 30 days.

Through the entire ordeal, Bobbitt's situation has not significantly improved. He spent most of the summer sleeping under a bridge in Philadelphia near the same spot where McClure's SUV sputtered to a stop in front of him last year.

GoFundMe has put $20,000 in a bank account to help him as the investigation continues, the Inquirer reported. It's unclear when he would get the rest.

Lindsey Bever and Taylor Telford contributed to this report.

