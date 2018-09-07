

A police officer in Texas shot and killed a 26-year-old man whom she thought was in her apartment — only, it wasn't her apartment, police said.

Authorities said in a statement that a Dallas police officer went home after work Thursday night but somehow entered the wrong apartment, believing it was her own. The officer, who was not publicly identified by authorities, then opened fire on the man who resided there, police said.

The man was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Authorities have not yet released the victim's name but on Friday morning, the Dallas Morning News identified him as Botham Shem Jean.

[The Washington Post database on police-involved shootings]

Authorities said the officer was off-duty but still in uniform at the time of the shooting at 1210 S. Lamar St. in Dallas, at a building marketed as South Side Flats.

It's unclear, however, how the officer managed to confuse the two apartments and why she apparently fired her weapon at the man. When asked about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, a spokeswoman with the Dallas Police Department declined to provide details.

The officer has not been arrested but has been placed on administrative leave during the police investigation, according to the authorities.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office is also investigating the incident.

No further information was immediately available as of Friday morning.

So far this year, at least 694 people have been shot and killed by police, according to a Washington Post database on police-involved shootings. However, those cases involve officers who were on duty at the time of the shootings.

