

Police said the incident Thursday in Upstate New York was a "startling discovery." (iStock)

The police pulled the car over in a town outside Albany, N.Y.

Inside, officers found an ashtray with the butt ends of several marijuana cigarettes, they said.

Then the 3-year-old in the back seat handed them more. As one New York state trooper interviewed Scott Hill, the 26-year-old driver, outside the car, the little girl reached under the front seat and pulled out a zippered bag, which she opened and held out to another state trooper, the police said. The bag contained a metal grinder and a pipe, in addition to marijuana, police said.

[An elderly couple’s festive explanation for having 60 pounds of marijuana: ‘Christmas’]

The incident Thursday was a "startling discovery," police said in a release. Hill and a passenger in the car, Megan Karl, 33, were both arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, the police said. The girl was given over to relatives, the police said.

Police did not disclose the child's name or the nature of her relationship to the adults in the car. The state police did not return a message seeking comment. Hill was also charged with marijuana possession.

Both Hill and Karl were arraigned; Hill was released to the supervision of Albany County Probation, while Karl was released with her case pending. The two could not immediately be reached for comment. Both are scheduled to appear in court in the near future.

