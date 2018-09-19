

Cody Wilson, director of Defense Distributed, at a restaurant in Austin on Aug. 5, 2018. (Tamir Kalifa for The Washington Post)

Cody Wilson, a 3-D gunmaker who has become embroiled in a national debate about “downloadable” firearms, has been accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl, according to court documents.

Authorities said Wilson, 30, paid the teenager $500 for sex in a hotel last month in Austin after the two met on a dating website, according to an arrest warrant affidavit that was filed Wednesday in district court in Travis County, Tex. Wilson faces a charge of sexual assault, a second-degree felony, according to the court documents.

A spokeswoman with the Austin Police Department said Wilson has not been arrested. It is unclear why authorities are charging him with sexual assault and whether he has an attorney.

The court documents state that the teenager, who authorities said is younger than 17, told police that the two met on SugarDaddyMeet.com and that she started exchanging messages with Wilson.

The teen told investigators that Wilson used the username “Sanjuro” but that, during the conversation, he gave her his full name and told her he was a “big deal.” She said she did not know who he was until she looked him up online, according to court records.

The teen told investigators that the two met in person Aug. 15 at a coffee shop and then drove to the Archer Hotel in north Austin, the court records state. Surveillance footage showed the two walking through the hotel about 8:30 p.m., according to the court records. Once inside the hotel room, the teen told police, “she and Wilson engaged in sexual intercourse and oral sex on the hotel room’s bed.”

The teenager said Wilson then gave her five $100 bills, according to the court records.

About 10 p.m., Wilson drove to a Whataburger, authorities said.

Over the past few months, Wilson has made national headlines amid a heated debate about 3-D-printed firearms. His company, Defense Distributed, has been entangled in an ongoing legal battle.

As The Washington Post’s Deanna Paul reported last month:

For the past five years, the 30-year-old self-described “little anarchist in Austin” has been battling the most formidable of opponents — the U.S. government. His cause: Legalize the distribution of weapon-design files that allow Americans to 3-D-print firearms at home, avoiding layers of federal and state gun-control policies like permits and background checks. Now, Wilson is being sued by a dozen states in four courts. It’s the climax of years of litigation that began in 2013, when Wilson built his first fully printed gun and published the blueprint files on defcad.com, an online community where users upload and download designs. A week later, the federal government stepped in demanding he remove them. Wilson says publishing information for the production of firearms is protected speech under the First Amendment. “We don’t err on the side of censorship in this country,” he said. But his critics say his plan could put unregulated and difficult-to-detect weapons in the wrong hands, creating a public safety crisis. “It makes no sense to make downloadable guns available to any felon, domestic abuser or terrorist,” said Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, one of many who have sued to stop the distribution of Wilson’s 3-D gun designs.

On Aug. 27, a federal judge sided with more than a dozen attorneys general, blocking Wilson from releasing blueprints for printable firearms. A day later, Wilson doubled down — telling reporters that he had started to sell the files online.

Paul reported:

Although the Seattle court barred Wilson from giving away the files, it offered several alternatives to permissibly transfer the same information. According to the court’s order: “Files cannot be uploaded to the internet, but they can be emailed, mailed, securely transmitted, or otherwise published within the United States” — all of which Wilson said he intends to do. “I’m happy to do anything that the judge has permitted,” said Wilson, calling the 25-page order an “authorization” of his operation. “The judge was very gracious to put that in black letter for me.”

