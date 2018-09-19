BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: A fifth victim is being treated at St. Mary's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other four are at University Hospital. ************* UPDATE: Police activity centered on WTS Paradigm in Middleton. ********** UPDATE: Middleton residents told earlier in a phone recording to shelter in place. ********* Police are on the scene of a reported shooting on Deming Way in Middleton Posted by WKOW 27 on Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Four people were wounded after someone opened fire near an office building in Middleton, Wis. on Wednesday afternoon.

Middleton Police announced an active shooter in the 1800 block of Deming Way, off University Ave., about 12:15 p.m.

Students in the area of nearby Madison College were subsequently told to shelter in place, and witnesses reported seeing dozens of police and emergency vehicles arrive at the building while nearby businesses locked their doors.

A spokeswoman for University Hospital said four patients had been received with what appear to be gunshot-related wounds. She had no details about their conditions, but said the possibility of receiving more victims “seems really unlikely at this point.”

About an hour after the first shots were reported, several area news outlets reported that a suspect had been apprehended, though authorities did not immediately confirm that.

“It appears the situation is stable now,” City Administrator Mike Davis told the Wisconsin State Journal. “The bad news is that there were four injured by the suspect.”