

Water from the Little Pee Dee River floods a house and washes out part of Route 301 on Sept. 17 in Dillon, S.C. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

Two women in the back of a sheriff’s van drowned Tuesday evening when deputies tried to drive down a South Carolina road flooded by tropical storm Florence.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office described the women as detainees, although a county coroner told the Associated Press they were mental-health patients — Windy Wenton, 45, and Nicolette Green, 43 — being transported to a facility farther inland.

“They were trying to negotiate through fast-running water, and it just didn’t work out,” said the coroner, Jerry Richardson.

Richardson said the deputies and two patients began the trip that afternoon from a hospital near Conway, where tributaries of the Pee Dee River are overflowing their banks. They traveled northwest, on their way to Darlington about 100 miles away, across an obstacle course of blocked roads and swollen waters.

They were about halfway through the trip by 6 p.m., on Highway 76 near the Little Pee Dee River, when the van encountered the running water. According to some accounts, water swept the vehicle off the road.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said the two deputies escaped from the cab and tried to get the women out of the back. “Despite persistent and ongoing efforts, floodwater rose rapidly, and the deputies were unable to open the doors,” the statement reads.

By the time a rescue team arrived, the deputies were stranded on top of the van, and it was too late for the women. Richardson, who serves as coroner in adjacent Marion County, confirmed their deaths that night, but authorities had to leave the bodies and van in the water until conditions were less hazardous.

"They’re still under the water,” Richardson told the AP on Wednesday morning. “It’s come up two feet since just last night.”

Horry County referred all questions about the incident — including whether the women had been locked up or were merely being transported — to state investigators, who said they had no new information to release.

Mental hospitals from which the women were reported to have been taken could not immediately be reached for comment. The two deaths will push Florence’s toll across three states to nearly 40 victims.

“Tonight’s incident is a tragedy,” Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson said in Tuesday’s statement. “Just like you, we have questions we want answered.”

