Three infants and two adults were stabbed early Friday at home day-care center in New York, a police spokesman said.

New York Police Lt. Thomas Antonetti said a 52-year-old woman, who worked at the private day-care facility in Queens, stabbed three infants — two girls and one boy — as well as two adults, a man and woman.

Antonetti said that the attacker, who has not yet been publicly identified, then slashed her own wrists.

The victims and their assailant were rushed to a hospital, where one of the girls was listed in serious condition. Later in the morning, Antonetti said that child had been stabilized.

The incident occurred at what police described as a “private day-care in a home” in Flushing, a neighborhood in Queens.

Antonetti, the police spokesman, said there were five or six other children at the overnight day-care center who were not injured in the attack.

Police have not yet determined a motive.

But Antonetti said the attack appeared to be related to some sort of “psychological distress.” The woman was taken to a hospital and is currently in police custody.