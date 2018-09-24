Hours after Elizabeth Williams learned last week that Justin Schneider wouldn’t spend a day in jail, she turned to Facebook to channel her outrage.

The Anchorage social worker didn’t know Schneider, 34, who had been arrested last August after police said he offered a woman a ride from a gas station, stopping on the side of a road and asking her to step out under the pretense of loading items into the car, choking her until she lost consciousness, then masturbating on her.

Nor did Williams know the victim in the case, identified only as a 25-year-old Native woman who called police after the assault.

What she was familiar with was how the case had ended: that Schneider had pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree felony assault in exchange for the dismissal of his other assault, kidnapping and harassment charges. He was sentenced last Wednesday to two years in prison, the maximum for that charge, with one year suspended.

However, Schneider was given credit for a year under house arrest, meaning he would not serve additional time in prison. He will instead be required to continue wearing an ankle monitor and participate in a treatment program.

“I was just absolutely appalled,” she told The Washington Post.

Soon afterward, Williams learned that Alaska voters were slated to decide whether the judge in the case should be retained as an Anchorage superior court judge in the upcoming November elections. And so, on Thursday morning, Williams started a new Facebook page: “NO retention for Judge Michael Corey,” she named it.

“If you are horrified by Judge Corey’s brazen disregard for the victim in this case, then commit to voting NO on Judge Corey’s retention,” Williams typed in one of the page’s first posts, with a link to an article about the Schneider case.

It turned out that Williams, 24, wasn’t the only one who had thought that Schneider’s sentence was too lenient — and who were casting blame on the judge. Within a day, the page had garnered 500 followers. Over the weekend, as news of the case circulated nationally, the page had surpassed 2,700 followers.

Many in the group also directed their anger at Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Andrew Grannik, the prosecutor in the case who said he had made the plea deal because Schneider had no prior criminal record and seemed amenable to rehabilitation, according to the Alaska Star.

Grannik had said in court that he had “reasonable expectations” that Schneider would not offend again.

“But I would like the gentleman to be on notice that that is his one pass. It’s not really a pass, but given the conduct, one might consider that it is,” Grannik said then.

On social media, people seized on the “one pass” comment and demanded that Grannik be given the boot along with the judge.

Meanwhile, Alaska state officials have acknowledged the outrage but said that, while Schneider’s conduct was “very disturbing,” Corey and Grannik were constrained by sentencing laws.

“Both the governor and the attorney general think what occurred in this case was unacceptable in terms of the current state of the law,” said Cori Mills, a senior assistant attorney general in the Alaska Department of Law. “The law needs to be changed.”

Currently, under Alaska statute, the definition of sexual contact only encompasses direct physical contact with genitals, buttocks, female breasts or the anus — not semen. In other words, despite the accusation that Schneider had ejaculated on a woman, he could only be charged with harassment in the first degree, which is not a sex offense, according to deputy attorney general Rob Henderson.

He reiterated what the Alaska Criminal Division director had stated last Friday, in the face of strong backlash about the sentence: that state officials had feared that the kidnapping charge, the most serious of the counts, could not have been proved beyond a reasonable doubt if the case had gone to trial, since Schneider’s victim had willingly entered his vehicle.

Given that, Henderson said the prosecution would have been left to pursue lesser charges that, even if they had resulted in convictions, would not have forced Schneider to enter sex offender treatment.

“Because the state realized there was a need for sex offender treatment, the only way to obtain that requirement was to get him to agree to it [in a plea deal],” Henderson said. “When you have sex offender treatment, you have to have some type of leverage or incentive to compel the person to complete the treatment.”

In this case, that “leverage” was the suspended year of Schneider’s two-year sentence.

“This conduct is very disturbing. That being said, both the prosecutor and the judge are bound by what the law currently is. It’s not about what they wish the law was,” Henderson said. “In this case, I would say that the prosecutor was successful in that he was able to negotiate sex offender conditions as part of the plea agreement that would not otherwise be available, even assuming Schneider went to trial and was convicted of all the charges.”

In the wake of the case, Alaska Gov. Bill Walker (I) said he planned to propose legislation that would make “causing unwanted contact with semen” a sex offense. If successful, the penalty for a first-time offense would carry jail time of two to 12 years and require registering as a sex offender.

However, the Alaska legislature does not convene until January, so any fix to the loophole would be months away at the earliest.

Williams, who started the Facebook page calling for the judge’s ouster, said she agreed with the proposed loophole fix and understood the sentencing constraints the judge and prosecutor were under. However, she wished the judge had sentenced Schneider to some jail time — or even taken the case to trial, even if it meant risking that Schneider would be acquitted of all charges.

“We need to trust that our judges have the discretion to reject outrageous plea deals. I don’t think judges should always reject plea deals, but this was an extreme case,” Williams said. “I think we need to fight. I think you can’t just give up like that. At the very base level, this is about values."

She said she was also taken aback by what she described as the “fatherly” tone in which the judge had addressed Schneider:

“This can never happen again,” Corey told Schneider in court Wednesday, emphasizing each of the last three words.

In return, Schneider said he appreciated the personal growth he experienced in the past year. There did not appear to be any mention of the victim.

“I would just like to, um, emphasize how grateful I am for this process,” Schneider said in court. “It has given me a year to really work on myself and become a better person and a better husband and a better father. And I’m very eager to continue that journey.”

“All right. Thank you, sir, I appreciate those comments,” the judge had replied.

“I think their overall tone and the fact they did not have the victim be a part of that process . . . very clearly showed he did not value the victim,” Williams said.

State officials have said they tried to contact the victim but could not reach her.

The Alaska Star reported that Schneider’s victim was not at the hearing and had, according to police, been traumatized “to the point where she couldn’t hardly speak” after the assault.

Details about the case were graphic enough that some local news outlets placed editor’s notes at the top of their stories warning that some readers may be disturbed.

The victim “said she could not fight him off, he was too heavy and had her down being choked to death,” Anchorage police Detective Brett Sarber wrote in a criminal complaint obtained by KTVA News last August. “[She] said she lost consciousness, thinking she was going to die.”

When she regained consciousness, the man zipped up his pants, gave her a tissue and “told her that he wasn’t really going to kill her, that he needed her to believe she was going to die so that he could be sexually fulfilled,” Sarber wrote in the complaint.

The victim reported the assault — as well as a license plate number — to police and identified Schneider from a photo lineup. Schneider was arrested at his job as an air traffic controller at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, KTVA reported.

