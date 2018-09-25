

A Detroit police officer has been fired after reportedly posting a video of himself in uniform saying “another night to Rangel up these zoo animals,” misspelling “wrangle.”

Police Chief James Craig said at a news conference Monday that the officer, Sean Bostwick, 27, had been fired, according to local news reports.

“He was terminated,” Craig said, according to the Detroit News. “This is his last day on our payroll. Tomorrow, he will no longer be a Detroit police officer. He is clear on that.”

Craig described the outcry from the social media post, saying that Bostwick “took responsibility for it.”

“He admitted that he did this. He said he didn’t mean it the way it came off.”

Bostwick shared the image of himself with the offensive caption on Snapchat on Sunday before he started his shift, the Detroit Free Press reported. It later circulated widely on social media, drawing heated community backlash.

Detroit Police officer Sean Bostwick posted this on his social media. He was suspended from the job Sunday. He needs to be fired. Your top cop is black, you patrol a predominantly black neighborhood, in a city that is almost 85% black. Can’t have this on our force. pic.twitter.com/8W8SC4yyLn — Branden Hunter (@JustCallmeBHunt) September 24, 2018

Many saw a racist undertone to Bostwick’s post. Bostwick is white; Detroit is 80 percent black, according to recent census estimates.

Bostwick had been with the police department for about a year and a half but “spent much of the time at the academy because of low test scores,” according to the chief, the Detroit News reported. He was still on a probationary period at work, making it easier to dismiss him.

