Days after 6-year-old Maddox Ritch went missing during a family walk at a 200-acre park in North Carolina, his mother made a tearful plea for his safe return.
Maddox, who has autism and is nonverbal, was last seen Saturday at Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia, N.C., near Charlotte, where he apparently took off running and disappeared from sight, his parents later told police.
“Maddox is my whole world and my reason for living. He’s mama’s boy,” his mother, Carrie Ritch, said through tears during a news conference Tuesday, according to CBS affiliate WBTV. She then urged anyone who may have seen him to contact authorities. “Maddox loves the park, he loves bouncy balls and he loves his teddy bear. His smile is so contagious and his smile is so precious. If you think that you have seen Maddox, please reach out to police.”
“I just want to say: I want my baby back in my arms,” Ritch said about her young son, crying.
Authorities said Maddox’s father, Ian Ritch, was not at the news conference because he was at the park, retracing their steps to help police in the investigation.
[A 6-year-old with autism vanished during a family walk. The FBI is searching for him.]
Gastonia Police Chief Robert Helton said during the news conference that it had been “75 agonizing hours” since Maddox’s disappearance, noting that more than 260 law enforcement personnel have been “working around the clock,” chasing more than 150 leads and conducting hundreds of interviews. Helton said that each day, separate search-and-rescue crews have scoured the ground in ATVs and searched the water by boat in an effort to locate the child.
The FBI has offered a $10,000 reward for information that helps lead authorities to Maddox.
“We don’t want another hour to pass before we find him and bring him home,” Helton said.
Helton said investigators are searching for witnesses who may be able to help in the case.
“In particular, some of the witnesses that we have spoken to saw a professional photographer out there that day and we’d like to talk with him,” he said. “He was described as a white male in his early 30s. He was taking photos of three white children dressed in Dr. Seuss costumes, holding balloons. Both their parents were there as well. We’d like to talk to all of those people if they could make a call to us and talk with us. There was also a male jogger nearby that we haven’t been able to identify, and we would like to talk with him as well.”
“These people are valuable witnesses,” Helton added. “Even if you think you don’t think you can help, please call us and let us decide if your information can help us. There were a lot of children in the park Saturday, including some other little blond-haired boys wearing orange shirts, but we need to know if you saw our blond-haired boy with the orange shirt. The special tip line is 704-869-1075.”
Maddox has blond hair, blue eyes and is four feet tall, according to a missing-person poster from the FBI. He was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt that read, “I am the man,” the poster said.
Gastonia spokeswoman Rachel Bagley told ABC affiliate WSOC that Maddox’s parents told police that the boy’s father and another adult were with him Saturday when he started to run, and that the adults “started running after him, they lost sight of him, and no one has seen him ever since.” Authorities have not identified the other adult but said that person is working with the police.
For the past several days, local, state and federal law enforcement personnel — with help from members of the community — have been searching hundreds of acres in and around the park, a popular spot for picnicking, hiking and watersports. The FBI has been assisting in the investigation, as search-and-rescue crews and K-9 units have been combing the grounds, police helicopters have been searching from the sky and divers have been looking in the lake, authorities said.
The police chief said earlier this week that law enforcement agencies have been searching “nonstop” since the boy was first reported missing, “checking every area, every trail, every corner.”
Helton then pleaded with the public.
“If you were at Rankin Lake yesterday and saw Maddox or took video or photos of your outing at Rankin Lake Park, we would ask that you call us,” he said during a news conference Sunday, according to WBTV. “We know a lot of people were in the park yesterday and we have spoken to many of those people, but we have not spoken to everyone, and we would like to. No piece of information is too small. Something you may think is insignificant could be helpful to our case.”
Helton added: “If you live near the park, we are asking that you search the areas around your homes for any clues to find Maddox. If you have a shed, a barn, a wooded area, please go take a look and call us immediately if you find anything out of the ordinary.”
FBI Special Agent Jason Kaplan said during the same news conference that “unfortunately, it’s not uncommon for special-needs children, or a boy who has autism or a girl who has autism, to get lost or be missing, so it’s something we deal with unfortunately with some frequency.” He told reporters that investigators are considering all possibilities, including abduction, according to WBTV.
The park is closed until further notice, according to authorities.
Read more:
Police officer fired after saying he was going to arrest ‘these zoo animals’ in Snapchat post
A man accused of kidnapping and masturbating on a woman got a ‘pass.’ Now people want the judge and prosecutor out.