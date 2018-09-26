

Carrie Ritch cries Tuesday during a news conference as she talks about her son, Maddox Ritch, 6, who went missing from Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia, N.C. (John Clark/Gaston Gazette/AP)

Days af­ter 6-year-old Mad­dox Ritch went miss­ing dur­ing a fam­i­ly walk at a 200-acre park in North Ca­ro­li­na, his moth­er made a tear­ful plea for his safe re­turn.

Mad­dox, who has au­tism and is nonverbal, was last seen Sat­ur­day at Ran­kin Lake Park in Gastonia, N.C., near Charlotte, where he ap­par­ent­ly took off run­ning and dis­ap­peared from sight, his par­ents later told police.

“Mad­dox is my whole world and my reason for liv­ing. He’s mama’s boy,” his moth­er, Carrie Ritch, said through tears dur­ing a news con­fer­ence Tues­day, ac­cord­ing to CBS af­fili­ate WBTV. She then urged anyone who may have seen him to con­tact auth­ori­ties. “Mad­dox loves the park, he loves bounc­y balls and he loves his ted­dy bear. His smile is so con­ta­gious and his smile is so pre­cious. If you think that you have seen Mad­dox, please reach out to police.”

“I just want to say: I want my baby back in my arms,” Ritch said a­bout her young son, cry­ing.

Auth­ori­ties said Mad­dox’s fa­ther, Ian Ritch, was not at the news con­fer­ence be­cause he was at the park, re­trac­ing their steps to help police in the in­ves­ti­ga­tion.

Gastonia Police Chief Robert Hel­ton said dur­ing the news con­fer­ence that it had been “75 ag­o­niz­ing hours” since Mad­dox’s dis­ap­pear­ance, not­ing that more than 260 law en­force­ment personnel have been “work­ing around the clock,” chas­ing more than 150 leads and con­duct­ing hun­dreds of inter­views. Hel­ton said that each day, sepa­rate search-and-res­cue crews have scoured the ground in ATVs and searched the wa­ter by boat in an ef­fort to lo­cate the child.

The FBI has of­fered a $10,000 re­ward for in­for­ma­tion that helps lead auth­ori­ties to Mad­dox.

“We don’t want another hour to pass be­fore we find him and bring him home,” Hel­ton said.

Hel­ton said in­ves­ti­ga­tors are search­ing for wit­ness­es who may be able to help in the case.

“In par­tic­u­lar, some of the wit­ness­es that we have spok­en to saw a pro­fes­sion­al pho­tog­ra­pher out there that day and we’d like to talk with him,” he said. “He was de­scribed as a white male in his early 30s. He was tak­ing photos of three white chil­dren dressed in Dr. Seuss cos­tumes, hold­ing bal­loons. Both their par­ents were there as well. We’d like to talk to all of those people if they could make a call to us and talk with us. There was also a male jog­ger near­by that we haven’t been able to identify, and we would like to talk with him as well.”

“These people are valu­able wit­ness­es,” Hel­ton add­ed. “Even if you think you don’t think you can help, please call us and let us de­cide if your information can help us. There were a lot of chil­dren in the park Sat­ur­day, in­clud­ing some oth­er little blond-haired boys wear­ing orange shirts, but we need to know if you saw our blond-haired boy with the orange shirt. The special tip line is 704-869-1075.”

Mad­dox has blond hair, blue eyes and is four feet tall, ac­cord­ing to a miss­ing-per­son post­er from the FBI. He was last seen wear­ing an orange T-shirt that read, “I am the man,” the post­er said.



A missing person poster for Maddox Ritch. (FBI)

Gastonia spokeswoman Ra­chel Bag­ley told ABC af­fili­ate WSOC that Mad­dox’s par­ents told police that the boy’s fa­ther and another a­dult were with him Sat­ur­day when he start­ed to run, and that the adults “start­ed run­ning af­ter him, they lost sight of him, and no one has seen him ever since.” Auth­ori­ties have not iden­ti­fied the oth­er a­dult but said that per­son is work­ing with the police.

For the past sev­er­al days, local, state and federal law en­force­ment personnel — with help from mem­bers of the com­muni­ty — have been search­ing hun­dreds of acres in and around the park, a popu­lar spot for pic­nick­ing, hik­ing and wa­tersports. The FBI has been as­sist­ing in the in­ves­ti­ga­tion, as search-and-res­cue crews and K-9 units have been comb­ing the grounds, police heli­cop­ters have been search­ing from the sky and di­vers have been look­ing in the lake, auth­ori­ties said.

The police chief said earli­er this week that law en­force­ment ag­en­cies have been search­ing “nonstop” since the boy was first re­port­ed miss­ing, “check­ing every area, every trail, every cor­ner.”

Hel­ton then pleaded with the pub­lic.

“If you were at Ran­kin Lake yesterday and saw Mad­dox or took vid­e­o or photos of your out­ing at Ran­kin Lake Park, we would ask that you call us,” he said dur­ing a news con­fer­ence Sun­day, ac­cord­ing to WBTV. “We know a lot of people were in the park yesterday and we have spok­en to many of those people, but we have not spok­en to ev­er­y­one, and we would like to. No piece of in­for­ma­tion is too small. Some­thing you may think is in­sig­nif­i­cant could be help­ful to our case.”

Hel­ton add­ed: “If you live near the park, we are ask­ing that you search the areas around your homes for any clues to find Mad­dox. If you have a shed, a barn, a wood­ed area, please go take a look and call us im­medi­ate­ly if you find any­thing out of the or­di­nary.”

FBI Spe­cial A­gent Ja­son Kap­lan said dur­ing the same news con­fer­ence that “un­for­tu­nate­ly, it’s not un­com­mon for spe­cial-needs chil­dren, or a boy who has au­tism or a girl who has au­tism, to get lost or be miss­ing, so it’s some­thing we deal with un­for­tu­nate­ly with some fre­quen­cy.” He told re­port­ers that in­ves­ti­ga­tors are con­sid­er­ing all possi­bili­ties, in­clud­ing ab­duc­tion, ac­cord­ing to WBTV.

The park is closed until further no­tice, ac­cord­ing to auth­ori­ties.

