

A woman arrives for early voting at a polling place in Charlotte on Oct. 23. (Chuck Burton/AP)

Transportation should never be an impediment to the voting process. That’s the message from numerous transportation companies and transit agencies that are taking steps to help make it easier for voters to get to the polls on Election Day.

Transit services across the country are trying an unprecedented experiment to boost turnout Tuesday, waiving bus and rail fares and offering free and discounted bike, scooter and car trips.

“A lack of transportation should never stand between a voter and the polls,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) said in an announcement last week about free Election Day transit services in the city. “Every vote counts in this democracy, and we have to do everything we can to help Americans exercise our most fundamental right.”

The Los Angeles Metro system, which serves more than 1.3 million passengers daily, will for the first time offer free bus and train rides on Election Day. It also will give paratransit customers free rides to and from their polling place. The free service will cost the system $600,000 in lost revenue, according to the agency.

Transit agencies in Richmond, Dallas, Houston and Tampa will also offer free rides. Some are requiring a voter ID card before boarding.

Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft are offering discounted trips, while major bike-sharing and scooter services, including Motivate and Lime, are offering free rides in cities across the country. Scooter service Skip will give users a $5 credit. The promotions aim to encourage voters to get out and vote, the companies said, and help reduce the transportation challenges some people face to get to the polls.

“Too many Americans don’t vote because they lack reliable and affordable transportation options,” said Julie Wood, a spokeswoman for Motivate, which is offering free bike rides on nine bike-sharing systems across the country, including in Washington. “As voters make their plans for November 6, we encourage the millions living in cities served by our bike share networks to take advantage of free rides and use bike share to get to and from the polls.”

Access to transportation has been cited as a top reason many eligible voters don’t vote, according to recent studies. A report by the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement found 29 percent of young Americans cited transportation as a reason that they did not vote in the 2016 presidential election. Fifteen percent of surveyed youth said that lack of transportation to their polling place was a “major factor” for not voting, and the rate is much higher for young people of color — 38 percent said a lack of transportation played a role in their not voting.

Brad Bao, co-founder and executive chairman of the bike and scooter start-up Lime, said in a blog post that the company’s promotion will “help Americans make their voices heard and overcome a barrier that may have kept them from participating in the democratic process.”

Many churches, civic organizations and community groups are also offering free rides, so if you don’t see a service listed that meets your needs, check to see what your local community offers.

Here are some of the promotions

Motivate, the nation’s largest bike-sharing operator, is offering free rides on its systems across the country with the code BIKETOVOTE. Rides will be available on Capital Bikeshare in the Washington region and CitiBike in New York. In Chicago, users must use the code VOTE18.

Lime is offering riders two free rides up to 30 minutes on Election Day with the code LIME2VOTE18. The code will be good in more than 100 cities served by the app-based start-up and good for use on any of the company’s bikes, e-bikes and scooters.

Uber said its users can get $10 off a single ride to the polls on Election Day with the code VOTE2018.

Lyft is offering 50 percent discounts and free rides to underserved communities through voting advocacy groups.

Zipcar will give a $20 credit to members on election night in all of its U.S. cities, the company said.

Skip will give users a $5 credit.